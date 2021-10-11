CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juan Jesús Rodriguez Replaces Carlos Álvarez in La Coruña Gala

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 5 days ago

The Amigos de la Ópera de A Coruña in Spain has announced a cast change for its Oct. 14, 2021 performance. The company noted that Juan Jesús Rodriguez will sing the lyric gala replacing the originally announced Carlos Álvarez, who is ill. Rodriguez is a well-known Spanish baritone who has...

