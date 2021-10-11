CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

By DAVE SKRETTA
Bradenton Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrann Mathieu said everything necessary about the Kansas City Chiefs defense without uttering a word. The All-Pro safety was tailing a play late in the first half Sunday night against Buffalo when Bills quarterback Josh Allen heaved a pass down the sideline. It soared over Mathieu's head, then right over that of safety Daniel Sorensen, landing in the hands of tight end Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown reception.

