Kenyon, MN

Norma Marie Jacobson

southernminn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENYON — Norma M. Jacobson, age 99, of Kenyon passed away on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, where she had resided since August 2021. Norma daughter of Martin and Olianna (Gunderson) Dyrdahl, was born and raised on a farm in the Moland area outside of Kenyon on January 29, 1922. After graduating from Kenyon High School, she worked in Waseca for the Johnson Company as well as doing housework for several local families. With the help of friends, she met Samuel Lee Jacobson, and they were united in marriage at Hauge Lutheran Church on October 19, 1946, and were married for 48 years until Sam died in February 1995.

www.southernminn.com

