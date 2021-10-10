CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

By DAVE SKRETTA Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyrann Mathieu said everything necessary about the Kansas City Chiefs defense without uttering a word. The All-Pro safety was tailing a play late in the first half Sunday night against Buffalo when Bills quarterback Josh Allen heaved a pass down the sideline. It soared over Mathieu’s head, then right over that of safety Daniel Sorensen, landing in the hands of tight end Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown reception.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantraxhq.com

Week 6 Start and Sit Recommendations for Fantasy Football

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With bye weeks upon us and injuries causing chaos around the NFL, there are plenty of players we must consider starting that we normally may not have. Most of my recommended Week 6 starts listed below are players I would not have dreamt of listing here in Week 1. And just think – we still have 12 more weeks to go!
NFL
chatsports.com

Final score: Chiefs rolled by Bills, lose 38-20 on Sunday Night Football

For the fourth time in the last six games, the Kansas City Chiefs have lost. For the second time in that span, it was a blowout. The Buffalo Bills came into Arrowhead Stadium and stifled the Chiefs’ offense, forcing four turnovers and holding them to 13 points until late in the fourth quarter — all on the way to a 38-20 victory..
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
wesb.com

Bills Batter Chiefs 38-20 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills battered the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 last night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the night 15 of 26 passing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 59 yards and a score on the ground.
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Bills crush the Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — Not even a lightning delay could stop the Buffalo Bills from finally getting revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game on Sunday Night Football. The Bills finished with a 38-20 victory over the Chiefs, and it was all Buffalo the entire time. […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Chargers#Philadelphia#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc
Dallas News

Josh Allen, Bills defeat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning. Allen finished with 315 yards...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 7 Quick thoughts on their 38-20 win over the Chiefs

These were some quick thoughts from the Buffalo Bills blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The last time the Buffalo Bills were in Arrowhead Stadium, they were watching confetti fall as the Chiefs were celebrating an AFC Championship victory and earning a trip to the Super Bowl. While a trip to the Super Bowl wasn’t on the line Sunday night, this was a great win for the Buffalo Bills as they were able to officially close the chapter on last season with a 38-20 win over the Chiefs.
NFL
FOX Sports

Michael Vick breaks down Chiefs' struggles, Bills' defense, Baker Mayfield in late-game situations I THE HERD

Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest headlines and moments from Week 5, including the Kansas City Chiefs' struggles and the Buffalo Bills' improvement in defense. Hear what Vick has to say about how the Chiefs can fix their issues on both sides of the field, along with how the Bills slowed down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. The former quarterback also discusses the Cleveland Browns giving up a 14-point lead and whether they can trust Baker Mayfield in late-game situations.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pff.com

NFL Week 5 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 38, Kansas City Chiefs 20

The Buffalo Bills completely controlled this highly anticipated Sunday Night Football affair — pre- and post-weather delay. In the end, the Kansas City Chiefs’ explosive passing attack was nowhere to be found, while Bills quarterback Josh Allen delivered numerous strikes downfield to lead Buffalo to a 38-20 victory. Rankings &...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 3 unsung heroes from 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs

Who were the unsung heroes for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 against the Chiefs?. The Buffalo Bills had one of the more impressive wins in recent memory when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 38-20 on Sunday Night Football. The reason for the win was due in large part to big performances from their stars like Josh Allen, Micah Hyde and Tre’Davious White.
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Bills' strong defensive line on display in Chiefs matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the Buffalo Bills' strong offensive line is a major reason why the team was able to shatter a points record with their game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, it's not the only reason. It's tough to ignore the other side of the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 5 loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs had a flat performance on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. They got embarrassed on their home turf, on both sides of the ball. There are no moral victories to be had either. The offense regressed, the defense regressed and the playcalling didn’t help out either side until it was too late.
NFL
KSNT News

Bills hand Chiefs third loss of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs lost to the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night. It’s the third loss of the season for the Chiefs, who now sit at 2-3. The Chiefs grabbed an early lead with a field goal after a long opening drive but didn’t hold it for long. Josh Allen ran for […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy