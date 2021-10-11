CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Randy Bullock: Solid against Jaguars

Bullock made his lone field-goal attempt and four of his five extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Jaguars. Bullock's lone miss came on his final extra-point attempt with the Titans up by 18 points and with under two minutes left in the game. He converted all of his other kicks, highlighted by a 34-yard attempt shortly before halftime. Bullock has been solid for the Titans, converting nine of his 11 field-goal attempts and six of his seven extra-point attempts through through five contests.

