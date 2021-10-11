Telford Tigers come out on top against Bees

The Adairsville Tigers (5-1) beat the Coahulla Creek Colts by a score of 20-10 on Friday night. Coahulla Creek received the opening kickoff, but they could not move the ball and had to punt early on their first possession. Adairsville made the most of their first possession, though, capping off a long drive with a 19-yard rushing touchdown from Chris Roper. Unfortunately, the Tigers missed the extra point, so they settled for a 6-0 lead with seven minutes left in the first quarter. Both teams traded a few punts following this drive, but Adairsville regained their footing on offense right before the end of the first quarter. With 1:24 left in the opening quarter, Chris Roper scored a 28-yard rushing touchdown to give the Tigers a 13-0 lead.

ADAIRSVILLE, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO