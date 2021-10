LAS VEGAS (AP) — Think about it, and a quilt is the perfect gift for someone who’s still navigating pain, fear and loss from the Route 91 Harvest festival shootings. A quilt is warm, soft, inviting, something a grieving family member or still-struggling concertgoer can literally wrap themselves in. And if it’s a handmade quilt, it carries with it the good emotional vibes of its creator.

ADVOCACY ・ 14 DAYS AGO