Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 6: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

Fantasy football owners might be surprised that in a week where Alvin Kamara is one bye, he's not even close to the top pass-catching running back who's off. That honor would go to one of this season's top breakout RBs, Cordarrelle Patterson, whose 25 receptions is among the best for a running back. Patterson's teammate, Mike Davis, is also well ahead of Kamara with 18 catches. That doesn't mean either is a better overall fantasy back than Kamara, but it does show that value can be found in some unexpected places in point-per-reception leagues. Our Week 6 fantasy RB PPR rankings try to account for all the different sources of production.