Fantasy RB Rankings Week 6: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

Between injuries and byes, it might be difficult to field respectable running back starters from now until Week 15. Most teams in your league will have to go through it at least once, so don't feel bad when it's your turn. If anything, it's probably better to get it out of the way early. So, depending on your injury situation, perhaps you should consider yourself lucky if you own one or more of Alvin Kamara, Michael Carter, Elijah Mitchell, or Mike Davis/Cordarrelle Patterson, all of whom are nowhere to be found in our Week 6 fantasy RB rankings.