Fantasy WR Rankings Week 6: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
This week, we have some of the top studs with some of the juiciest matchups possible. It feels good to finally have more reliable stats with which to make decisions on who to start, but with the bye weeks here, things aren't necessarily getting any easier. As always, our Week 6 fantasy WR rankings will take all the data points into consideration to help you with those important start 'em, sit 'em calls.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0