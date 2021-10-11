CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz news: Rudy Gobert hilariously trolls fan with 69 on his mind

By Gerard Samillano
 5 days ago
It seems like Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has got some interesting things on his mind lately. Gobert went viral recently for this hilarious reply to a dedicated Utah Jazz fan, saying this:. “I’ve been waiting for this day.”. This reply was to a Twitter user named @TweetsForGobert, who did...

kslsports.com

Jazz Zoom Practice Gives Fans Rare Glimpse Behind Scenes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz fans got their first look at the 2021-22 roster during a live practice broadcast over Zoom on Saturday. The broadcast lasted roughly an hour and didn’t feature a scoreboard or official stats, but did show off how the team operates behind the scenes during non-game days.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Won't play Monday

Gobert will be held out of Monday's preseason game against San Antonio, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports. The veteran center will simply get the night off, with the team seeing no need to give him minutes this early. Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike should see more run as a result.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Remains out Wednesday

Gobert (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports. Gobert missed Monday's preseason opener due to rest purposes, and he'll get another night off Wednesday. Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike will likely see increased work against Dallas.
NBA
Jordan Clarkson
Joe Ingles
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
kslsports.com

15. Jazz Forward Rudy Gay

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz open their season on October 20, just 15 days from today. With the clock ticking, we look at 50 things for Jazz fans to be excited about leading up to the 2021-22 NBA season. Coming in at number 15, Jazz forward Rudy Gay.
NBA
kslsports.com

14. Rudy Gobert Hunt For Fourth DPOY

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz open their season on October 20, just two weeks from today. With the clock ticking, we look at 50 things for Jazz fans to be excited about leading up to the 2021-22 NBA season. Coming in at number 14, Rudy Gobert chasing a fourth DPOY.
NBA
Deseret News

The evolution of Rudy Gobert

The 2021-22 NBA season will be Rudy Gobert’s ninth year in the league. He has played in 545 regular-season games and 43 playoff games. Long gone are the days when weeks would go by without a headline in Utah that included the name Gobert. Nearly forgotten are the days when Gobert was overshadowed in a pre-draft workout by the likes of Kelly Olynyk and Brandon Davies, or when the most interesting thing about the rookie prospect was his friendship with fellow rookie Ian Clark and his extreme wingspan.
NBA
#Trolls#Tweetsforgobert
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Is Rudy Gobert the best center in franchise history?

When it comes to centers, it seems like the Utah Jazz have a type: non-shooting, non-switching, stationary bigs who protect the rim as well (or better) than any player in the NBA. For all the limitations of such players, they do offer a tried-and-tested service that head coaches can build elite NBA defenses around.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gay makes shocking 5-year injury admission that could boost Jazz title hopes

The Utah Jazz had the best record in the NBA last season. But despite having several weapons on their roster, adding even more firepower is never a bad thing. The Jazz’s latest signing in Rudy Gay may be a sneaky great addition for the team next season, particularly because of his latest injury admission. The 16-year NBA veteran claimed that he’s been playing with a hurt heel since 2017, which in turn has hindered his performance. Gay finally opted to have surgery this past offseason.
NBA
Utah Jazz
Basketball
Sports
kslsports.com

Rudy Gobert Has Hot Start In Preseason Debut For Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had a great start in his first preseason game with the Jazz leading into the 2021-22 season on Monday. Rudy Gobert finished the first half with 11 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block on 5-for-6 shooting from the field in 14 minutes on the floor.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Deep dive on Rotations, Hassan Whiteside impact on Rudy Gobert and what if Zion explodes

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke takes a deep dive looking a last year’s rotation and how this year’s rotation will be similar or different. Both with Rudy Gay and without Rudy Gay. How does Eric Paschall or Jared Butler or Trent Forrest fit into those minutes? What about when Mike Conley sits on the back end of a back to back? Could Miye Oni or Eliljah Hughes work their way into the rotation. What positive impacts can Hassan Whiteside have on Rudy Gobert in practice and by simply being another big man in the building or what about vice versa. What happens to the West if Zion Williamson is ready to explode? — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Rudy Gobert hilariously pulled a Rob Gronkowski on Twitter

Rudy Gobert is pulling a move that would make Rob Gronkowski proud. A fan account had been tweeting at Gobert every single day for the last two-plus months trying to get the Utah Jazz big man to respond to him. Sunday marked the 69th straight day, and only then did Gobert finally acknowledge the fan. He hilariously tweeted, “I’ve been waiting for this day.”
NBA
New York Post

Hannah Stocking photo is another clue for Rudy Gobert relationship

Utah Jazz fans might recognize the shirt internet star Hannah Stocking wore in a selfie posted to her Instagram story Tuesday night. Stocking, 29, shared the photo of herself in just an oversized gray France Basketball t-shirt with the caption “Good night” for her 19.7 million followers. The shirt likely belongs to Stocking’s rumored beau and Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, who played on France’s Olympic basketball team in 2016 and 2021. The exact shirt Stocking is wearing — bearing Gobert’s No. 27 — was worn by team France in 2016 and is not available for purchase online.
NBA
kslsports.com

Gobert, Mitchell Help Jazz Blowout Pelicans For First Preseason Win

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell helped the Utah Jazz pick up a 127-96 blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans in preseason action. The Jazz played the Pelicans in their first preseason game at Vivint Arena on Monday night. Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 19 points and 19 rebounds. Mitchell added 18 points, while Jordan Clarkson put up 17 points off the bench.
NBA
Yardbarker

Hassan Whiteside On Practicing Against Rudy Gobert: "We Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other During The Day, And Then We Play Call Of Duty Together At Night."

Rudy Gobert is one of the best centers in the league and is a 3-time DPOY award winner. There's no question that his rim protection is crucial for the Utah Jazz system, and without him, their defense would be far worse than what it is now. It's clear that the Utah Jazz are not at their best during the minutes he sits.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

The Triple Team: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell remind everyone of how good they can be — and how fun they are to watch

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 127-96 win over the New Orleans Pelicans from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. The most fun I ever have when I play video games is when I’m just exploring what’s possible and fulfilling my imagination. When playing NASCAR games, what happens when I drive backwards? When playing those adventure games, what happens if I try to chop down this tree with this sword? When playing FIFA, can I dribble down the whole pitch and score with my goalkeeper?
NBA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

