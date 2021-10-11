Jazz news: Rudy Gobert hilariously trolls fan with 69 on his mind

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke takes a deep dive looking a last year’s rotation and how this year’s rotation will be similar or different. Both with Rudy Gay and without Rudy Gay. How does Eric Paschall or Jared Butler or Trent Forrest fit into those minutes? What about when Mike Conley sits on the back end of a back to back? Could Miye Oni or Eliljah Hughes work their way into the rotation. What positive impacts can Hassan Whiteside have on Rudy Gobert in practice and by simply being another big man in the building or what about vice versa. What happens to the West if Zion Williamson is ready to explode? — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO