NBA

Draymond Green will be overjoyed with Steve Kerr’s latest update on James Wiseman

By Paolo Mariano
 5 days ago
It’s no secret that despite Stephen Curry’s otherworldly greatness, Draymond Green remains as the throbbing motor of the Golden State Warriors. Just ask James Wiseman. Not hearing Green talk is as impossible as Kyrie Irving accepting the COVID-19 vaccine. Green took it upon himself to mentor Wiseman during his rookie season with the Warriors last year. They’ve been seen numerous times chatting with each other even in the middle of games, with Green constantly urging Wiseman to assert himself more.

Stephen Curry
Steve Kerr
Draymond Green
James Wiseman
Kyrie Irving
ClutchPoints

