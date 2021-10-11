Draymond Green will be overjoyed with Steve Kerr’s latest update on James Wiseman

Andrew Wiggins was defiant if not logical in laying out why he has not, and does not plan to get, the COVID-19 jab. Because Wiggins cannot play in home games or practice with the team in the city due to a San Francisco mandate requiring people to be vaccinated for most things indoors, Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets asked about Wiggins’ status daily. Every day he has to toe the company line, and he did that again on Saturday, adding the Warriors expect he will be available.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO