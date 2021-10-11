Genshin Impact News: Version 2.2 adds Sayu and Thoma hangouts
Thoma and Sayu will both be getting hangout events in Genshin Impact 2.2. They will join the five initial hangout characters: Barbara, Chongyun, Diona, Bennett, and Noelle. First introduced in Genshin Impact version 1.4, hangout events give players the opportunity to get to know these characters better, as well as a chance to earn some primogems. Sayu’s and Thoma’s hangout events will be the first new hangout events ever since the feature was introduced.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0