CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact News: Version 2.2 adds Sayu and Thoma hangouts

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thoma and Sayu will both be getting hangout events in Genshin Impact 2.2. They will join the five initial hangout characters: Barbara, Chongyun, Diona, Bennett, and Noelle. First introduced in Genshin Impact version 1.4, hangout events give players the opportunity to get to know these characters better, as well as a chance to earn some primogems. Sayu’s and Thoma’s hangout events will be the first new hangout events ever since the feature was introduced.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Genshin Impact 2.2 Live Stream Release Date and October Genshin Codes Update

Genshin Impact will continue to grow this year, with the team behind the hit action RPG releasing the next major update on PS4, PS5, PC and mobile in October 2021. Plans for what’s to come will be revealed this weekend as part of the new Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream event, first being held on Twitch. The good news is that we know that the next streaming event will be held and there will be new Genshin Impact redemption codes to add to your account after that.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact 2.2 Livestream Reveals

Greetings, Tavelers. Today we’ll be going over the content revealed in the Genshin Impact 2.2 Live Stream. From a new island to a plethora of exciting events, we have a lot to go over, so let’s hop to it!. First and foremost, here’s the Primogem redemption codes:. LBNDKG8XDTND. NB6VKHQWVANZ. BSNUJGQFUTPM.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Genshin Impact’s 2.2 update dated and detailed

Genshin Impact‘s next major update, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” will arrive on October 13th, 2021, developer miHoYo has announced. This upcoming update will introduce the sixth of the major islands in Inazuma. Tsurumi Island is shrouded in a dense fog and features Rifthounds and Rifthound Whelps lurking in it waiting to attack. If a player gets hit by one of these enemies, all party members will be affected by the Corrosion status, which causes characters to continuously lose HP, even if shielded.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genshin Impact News#Primogems
rpgsite.net

Genshin Impact version 2.2 launches on October 13, adding the last Inazuma island, new character Thoma, seasonal events, challenges, and more

Mihoyo has announced that Genshin Impact version 2.2 will launch on October 13 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. Dubbed 'Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog', this update adds the last island for the Inazuma area, a new playable character Thoma, new seasonal events, new challenges, and new minigames. This update also brings Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, previously released for PlayStation platforms, as a collaboration character for those playing on mobile devices and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact News: Labyrinth Warriors Event Details

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.2 reveal might not be as chock-full of new content as Version 2.0 and 2.1, but there are still a lot of great events in store for players to participate in. We’re about to get new Hangouts, combat-oriented events, Serenitea Pot additions, and even a whole new island to explore. One of these important events in the next version is the Labyrinth Warriors, a roguelike event where players traverse rooms, with random enemies and choices to progress. Completing this event rewards players with different sorts of materials, Mora, Primogems, and even get Xinyan along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Genshin Impact Update 2.2 brings DualSense controller support on PC

MiHoYo has announced that Patch 2.2 for Genshin Impact will release on October 13th. According to the team, this new update will bring DualSense Controller support on PC. Moreover, Update 2.2 adds the Tsurumi Island, the last major area in Inazuma shrouded in fog. It will also add Thoma the new four-star, and Event Wish rerun for Childe and Hu Tao. Not only that, but players can expect dangerous new monsters (that can deal constant damage to all party members).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
altchar.com

Genshin Impact 2.2: Childe release date and four-star banner prediction

One of the most frequently asked questions is, who will be the four-star characters joining Ayaka's on the banner. Considering that he's become one of the fan-favourite characters, we could expect a slightly weaker four-star lineup. Having a character on a banner will significantly increase his drop rate for its duration.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.2: Childe Tartaglia Banner revealed

Genshin Impact has revealed all of the characters that will be part of the first Banner of 2.2! This includes the rerun of Childe Tartaglia, a 5-star Hydro character. The Childe Tartaglia Character Event Banner, will arrive on October 13, 2021, during the Genshin Impact 2.2 update, and will finish on November 2, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.2: Preload and File Size info approaching launch

Players can preload Genshin Impact 2.2 now to get ahead of the rush. Genshin Impact 2.2 will continue in Inazuma with the release of the last region Tsurumi Island, Thoma will become a playable character, and we will see the big return of Childe. The 11th of the Fatui Harbinger...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact Guides: When is Thoma’s Release Date?

Thoma may just be one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact following Raiden Shogun‘s release, and players will no longer have to wait for more, as Thoma’s release date draws near. The 2.2 Special Program revealed that Thoma will finally be part of the Traveler’s party, and many fans couldn’t be happier.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to unlock Aloy in Genshin Impact for free in 2.2 update

Aloy is finally available to all Genshin Impact players after the 2.2 update went live on October 23. Here’s how you can unlock the Cryo-Bow user as part of the Horizon Zero Dawn crossover. Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy has been in Genshin Impact since patch 2.1, but only available to...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
89K+
Followers
61K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy