Bend domestic violence suspect hits 3 police SUVs in attempt to flee, officers say

By Barney Lerten
 5 days ago
Bend Police Dept.

No injuries; all 4 vehicles damaged in grocery parking lot encounter

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspect in a recent domestic-violence assault refused to get out of his car after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a northeast Bend grocery store, then struck three police cars who pinned in his car, officers said. He eventually got out and was arrested.

Around 4:30 p.m., an officer found a vehicle in the Safeway parking lot on Northeast Third Street with an occupant the officer had probably cause to arrest, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

The 36-year-old Bend man allegedly assaulted another Bend resident on Oct. 2 and probable cause was established for charges including strangulation and assault, Burleigh said.

When the suspect refused to follow directions, the officer called for others to assist. Because there was concern he was going to flee in his SUV, officers positioned their SUVs to prevent that.

The suspect continued to refuse to follow the officers’ directions to exit his vehicle and tried to flee by maneuvering around the SUV that surrounded him, Burleigh said.

During his attempt to escape, three Bend police SUVs were hit, two that initially had officers standing next to them, but the suspect was unable to get clear.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Deputy Ben Bartness and his K-9 partner, Masa, arrived to assist.

Shortly afterward, the suspect got out of the car and compiled with officers’ requests. He was taken to the county jail and lodged on earlier alleged crimes of two counts each of strangulation, felony fourth-degree assault and harassment, as well as single counts of menacing and coercion.

Sunday’s incident also brought charges of three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree attempted escape, attempt to elude, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangering.

There were no injuries, Burleigh said, and the four SUVs involved were damaged, but drivable.

Comments / 1

J.
5d ago

Good job (that includes you Officer Mass and your partners), let's hope he is kept in jail to protect all. This individual seems to be a danger to society. His actions yesterday showed it. Hopefully our new DA In January will be better.

Reply
4
