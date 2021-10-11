Chargers win wild game when Browns push Austin Ekeler into end zone for winning TD

A weird and fun game could only be decided by something like the defense shoving a running back into the end zone, trying to get him to score when he was trying to avoid it. Austin Ekeler scored the oddest touchdown of his life with 1:31 left. Ekeler clearly didn't want to score, hoping instead to keep the clock running so the Los Angeles Chargers could bleed time and kick a game-winning field goal. But Cleveland Browns defenders were too smart for that and pushed, pulled and dragged him over the goal line for the score so the offense could get the ball back.