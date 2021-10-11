CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers win wild game when Browns push Austin Ekeler into end zone for winning TD

Cover picture for the articleA weird and fun game could only be decided by something like the defense shoving a running back into the end zone, trying to get him to score when he was trying to avoid it. Austin Ekeler scored the oddest touchdown of his life with 1:31 left. Ekeler clearly didn't want to score, hoping instead to keep the clock running so the Los Angeles Chargers could bleed time and kick a game-winning field goal. But Cleveland Browns defenders were too smart for that and pushed, pulled and dragged him over the goal line for the score so the offense could get the ball back.

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
Week 6 Start and Sit Recommendations for Fantasy Football

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With bye weeks upon us and injuries causing chaos around the NFL, there are plenty of players we must consider starting that we normally may not have. Most of my recommended Week 6 starts listed below are players I would not have dreamt of listing here in Week 1. And just think – we still have 12 more weeks to go!
Herbert, Ekeler propel Chargers to 28-14 win over Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers came into their showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders after a signature win on the road at Kansas City. In front of a prime-time audience on Monday night, the Chargers showed they are indeed for real. Herbert threw for...
Austin Ekeler Thriving Behind Chargers' New OL

If you’ve watched the Los Angeles Chargers this season, you know they’re more of a pass-heavy team. Even so, running back Austin Ekeler is off to a hot start, especially after his Week 4 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers made some big personnel moves in the offseason,...
Unreal: Browns literally pull Austin Ekeler into end zone for smart reason

The Cleveland Browns found themselves in the unusual situation of actively helping the opponent score a touchdown during Sunday’s game. The Browns were nursing a 42-41 lead with 1:31 left, but the Los Angeles Chargers had the ball at the Browns’ three-yard line after Austin Ekeler went down before the goal line on purpose. The Chargers were setting up for an inevitable chip shot game-winning field goal. They had plans to run down as much clock as possible so Cleveland, which didn’t have any timeouts left, wouldn’t have time to get the ball back and score themselves.
Brandon Staley: Browns were smart, we didn’t think they could pull Austin Ekeler into the end zone

A strange situation unfolded late in the Chargers’ win over the Browns on Sunday: Trailing 42-41, the Chargers had first-and-goal with 1:31 remaining in the game and the Browns were out of timeouts, so the Chargers decided to simply run out the clock until they could kick the game-winning field goal as time expired. Unfortunately, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scored a touchdown that he didn’t want to score.
Chargers Win On Late TD

INGLEWOOD—After a seesaw game that produced highlight reel plays one after the other the Los Angeles Chargers produced a thrilling 47-42 victory to improve to 4-1 at SoFi stadium on Sunday, October 10 over the visiting Cleveland Browns. With 1:31 left in the fourth quarter Austin Ekeler scored the game winning TD.
Browns' loss to Chargers ends improbable 401-game winning streak by NFL teams in this situation

The Cleveland Browns made NFL history during their 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but it's definitely not the kind of history a team wants to be making. The Browns lost to the Chargers on Sunday even though they scored more than 40 points and didn't turn the ball over a single time. Both of those things are notable because this game marked the first time in NFL history that a team lost when scoring 40 or more points in a game where they turned the ball over zero times.
