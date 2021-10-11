Josh Allen, Bills put together drive of the year vs. Chiefs when it mattered most (9 reasons to be encouraged, 1 reason to worry)

The Bills and Chiefs face off this week in a battle between two AFC Super Bowl contenders who are quite familiar with one another after meeting in the AFC Championship game last season. With massive playoff implications in this game, the focus for most sports bettors will be on deciding which team will come out on top. However, with awesome players on both teams, there are excellent opportunities to bet on player props in this game, as well. You can always compare the best Bills vs Chiefs player prop bets using our player prop search tool. Let’s take a look at some of the best prop bets on Sunday Night Football.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO