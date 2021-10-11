CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

We will now always remember Nick Pivetta

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35foE2_0cNMZt3M00

Who knows what the future holds for Nick Pivetta.

To his credit, he has been good far more than bad throughout his first full season with the Red Sox, and at the age of just 28 years old he could very well have a lot more really good years ahead.

But, in the eyes of Boston sports fans, it doesn't really matter. In many ways, Pivetta defined at least a good chunk of his existence Sunday night.

That's how it works around here.

Nathan Eovaldi knows. He was the guy who turned in those six innings and 97 pitches of relief well into the Los Angeles night back in the 2018 World Series. That got him a postgame standing ovation from his teammates and legendary status for anyone reflecting on how the Red Sox reached the championship finish line that year.

This is the existence Pivetta now lives.

A big part of the perception is derived from the box score. The pitcher tossed four shutout innings all the way up until Christian Vazquez could walk if off in the 13th. In total, Pivetta threw 140 pitches in a matter of three days.

Along the way, there were three hits, one walk and seven crucial strikeouts, using a fastball that maxed out at 97.2 mph, a lethal combination of big curveballs and tight sliders, along with just a few changeups.

In the words of Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash after the game, "Pivetta was just really, really good for them."

But that was just part of this story.

Let's face it, what will really punctuate Pivetta's existence was how he went about it.

This is why the actions and reactions mattered: Because it's how we want our players to act in such moments.

"I just gave it my all, to be honest with you," Pivetta said. "I just competed with the strike zone, competed with those guys, and my energy just shows what this means to me and means to our team. It's really exciting. It's fun to be here. It's a moment in time for me and for our team. So I think it's just me showing my emotions. It's just excitement, and that's just the way it goes."

"We've seen it before," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "We saw it in Oakland. We saw it in Tampa. There's been a few games that he just gets -- he goes somewhere else mentally and physically. He was locked in. He did an amazing job for us."

We want to believe these very wealthy group of athletes still are living in a Little League world, showing the emotions we were raised on. Don't like a call? Let the ump know it. Get a big strikeout? You can't fist-pump enough. Finish off an inning? Start defensive-sliding to the dugout.

For kids growing up in the 1980's, Oil Can Boyd was the guy. Dennis Eckersley. Josh Beckett. Those were some others. Face it, the Derek Lowe crotch-chop in Oakland is still a big part of the montage from the Red Sox playoff run.

Factor in the importance of what Pivetta accomplished, and you have a certain kind of appreciation cemented in these parts.

Right guy. Right time. Now, never forgotten.

"I don't know. To be honest with you, it just kind of happens for me," he said of his emotions. "I think it's just my competitive nature. Like I said, how much I care about these guys here and how much I want to do good for the team and put them on my back and just we're all trying our hardest, and we're all doing the best we can. It was a team effort today. It was just exciting."

Brought to you by Botello Lumber, your local Andersen Windows dealer. Make home your favorite place to be.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
NESN

What Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Texted To Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta On Saturday

The Boston Red Sox, for the most part, have lived and died with their bullpen this year. But in the absence of two of their most reliable relievers with the rest of their season on the line, manager Alex Cora is prepared to bring some of his starters out of the pen if necessary with just two games against the Washington Nationals left to make the postseason.
MLB
chatsports.com

Alex Cora praised Nick Pivetta and the Fenway faithful after Game 3 win

The 125th Boston Marathon is underway. The historic race is taking place in the fall for the first time ever. In addition, the Red Sox host the Rays for Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Monday at 7:07 p.m. Boston leads Tampa Bay in the series 2-1 after emerging victorious in Sunday’s dramatic Game 3.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Pivetta sent the Red Sox to the playoffs by absolutely fooling Juan Soto with a nasty curveball

Sunday was a wild final day of the 2021 MLB regular season as four teams in the AL entered the afternoon with a chance of claiming the two wild-card spots. At the end of the day the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox punched their tickets to the postseason by winning their final games – the Yankees beat the Rays in a 1-0 nail-biter and the Red Sox rallied from a 5-1 deficit to beat the Nationals 7-5.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Beckett
Person
Derek Lowe
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Dennis Eckersley
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Nick Pivetta
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Nick Pivetta, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Cora

Jen McCaffrey and Eno Sarris provide some instant reaction after what was an absolutely wild game at Fenway, including on the play that everyone is talking about. (Jen McCaffrey & Eno Sarris; The Athletic) It’s easy for this to get lost in all of the madness that came later in...
MLB
NESN

Nick Pivetta ‘Most Likely’ Will Get Ball For Red Sox In ALDS Game 4 Vs. Rays

The Red Sox rotation likely will make its usual turn for Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Boston has stuck to its usual order on the mound over the course of the best-of-five series against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Eduardo Rodriguez throwing Game 1, Chris Sale starting (though only lasting one inning) in Game 2 and Nathan Eovaldi set to pitch in Sunday’s Game 3.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox
chatsports.com

Nick Pivetta has been the series MVP so far

It has been one strange ride for Nick Pivetta, not even for his whole career (though that is also true) but even just looking at his time with the Red Sox. He was acquired in a deadline deal by a selling team in a trade that looked good for Boston at the time, more because of Connor Seabold than Pivetta though, and has only gotten better as time has passed. Upon being acquired, Pivetta was kept at the Alternate Site— I’ve seen some attribute this to service time manipulation, but while I don’t tend to give teams the benefit of the doubt with this sort of thing I think it was because he was just straight-up bad for the previous couple years — until getting a couple of starts to close the year.
MLB
philliesnation.com

Former Phillie Nick Pivetta delivers clutch outing for Boston in ALDS

A number of former Phillies are in the postseason with their current team. Nobody was put in a bigger spot than Nick Pivetta. The former Phillies starter (and reliever) was scheduled to start Monday’s Game 4 for the Boston Red Sox, but manager Alex Cora moved his outing up a day. Entering the game in the 10th, Pivetta delivered in the biggest spot of his career. He threw four shutout innings, walked one hitter, struck out seven and allowed three hits. He became the first Red Sox reliever to throw at least four shutout innings and strike out seven batters or more in the postseason since Pedro Martinez in 1999.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox use starters Eduardo Rodriguez, Nick Pivetta as relievers in big win Sunday: ‘We went with our freshest arms and it worked out’

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Sunday afternoon brought the concept of the “rover’ back to the Red Sox. In the 2018 postseason, the Sox used some of their starters -- including Rick Porcello, Nathan Eovaldi and Chris Sale -- as late-inning, high-leverage relievers on days they didn’t pitch. In Sunday’s regular season finale against the Nationals, manager Alex Cora brought the idea back.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Nick Pivetta Puts Together Memorable Outing In Game 3 Win

Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta put together a performance that won’t soon be forgotten Sunday in Boston’s 6-4, extra-innings win against the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. Pivetta went four innings in relief — 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th frames — before earning the win. His...
MLB
Over the Monster

Nick Pivetta can be this year’s unexpected rover

The Red Sox bullpen has been coming through recently in some big spots, but I think I’m in the majority position when I say I’m still quite scared when they are brought in to finish off a close game. I think it’s a natural thing for a fan base to be nervous about their bullpen, and really it’s basically a universal part of baseball fandom in the same way people only complain about their favorite team’s third base coach, but it certainly feels valid here. Even with strong performances recently, all of the big relievers in this bullpen have the ability to just lose their command at any point, perhaps save for Garrett Whitlock.
MLB
NBC Sports

Nick Pivetta has the night of his life in Red Sox dramatic extra-inning win

Nick Pivetta, the former Phillies pitcher who showed above-average stuff but lackluster command in his nearly 400 innings with the team, had the biggest moment of his career Sunday night at Fenway Park. Pivetta pitched four scoreless innings of relief in a tie game, setting the Rays down from the...
MLB
Boston Herald

Nick Pivetta heroic in relief, Christian Vazquez walks it off in 6-4 win over Rays

It’ll go down as one of the luckiest breaks in postseason history, and the Red Sox weren’t going to waste it. Tied 1-1 in the American League Division series and 4-4 in Game 3, the Rays appeared to take a lead in the top of the 13th inning, when Kevin Kiermaier hit a shot to the right-field wall that would’ve scored Yandy Diaz easily, but the ball bounced off the wall, ricocheted off Hunter Renfroe’s leg and hopped over the wall as a ground-rule double, by MLB rule, keeping Diaz at third base.
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy