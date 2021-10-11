CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Zealand's doctors and teachers must soon be vaccinated

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhlmh_0cNMZpWS00

Most of New Zealand's health care workers and teachers will soon be legally required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus , the government announced Monday.

A new mandate compels doctors, pharmacists, community nurses and many other health care workers to be fully vaccinated by December. Teachers and other education workers must be fully vaccinated by January.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said many in those professions had already gotten their jabs but they couldn't leave anything to chance, especially because those people deal with sick patients and young children who aren’t yet approved for the vaccine themselves.

”It’s not an easy decision, but we need the people who work with vulnerable communities who haven’t yet been vaccinated to take this extra step," Hipkins said.

New Zealand already requires many people who work at the border to be vaccinated.

The announcement comes as New Zealand battles an outbreak of the highly transmissible delta variant in its largest city, Auckland.

The initial responses from groups representing affected workers were in favor of the mandate.

“Given the speed at which delta is spreading throughout our country, this is a bold, but necessary call to make,” said Dr. Samantha Murton, president of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that Auckland would stay in lockdown for at least another week, while the nearby regions of Waikato and Northland could come out of lockdown on Thursday if no significant spread of the virus was found in those places.

Auckland has been in lockdown for nearly two months, since the outbreak was discovered. Thirty-five new local cases were found in the city on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to a little over 1,600.

Last week Ardern acknowledged that the virus was in New Zealand to stay, and it wouldn't be completely wiped out by measures including lockdowns and contact tracing, which had succeeded in eliminating previous outbreaks.

Ardern has been urging people to get vaccinated as a step toward the nation reopening.

This coming weekend, the government is planning a “Super Saturday” vaccination drive that it likens to an Election Day, when vaccination centers will be open throughout the day and into the evening.

About 68% of New Zealanders have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 47% are fully vaccinated. Among those aged 12 and over, the figures rise to 82% and 57% respectively.

The government on Monday also announced an advanced purchase agreement for 60,000 courses of an experimental new pill by drug maker Merck, pending approval by New Zealand regulators.

The pill, molnupiravir, would be the first shown to treat COVID-19, if it's approved by regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

This airport worker was infected with an unknown COVID-19 variant

An airport worker in Hong Kong was recently infected with a coronavirus variant from an unknown source, according to the South China Morning Post. The case was the first local COVID-19 case in Hong Kong in 51 days. The cargo handler reportedly had the L452R mutation, which is commonly seen...
WORLD
AFP

New Zealand health workers, teachers told 'no jab, no job'

New Zealand announced Monday a sweeping "no jab, no job" policy for most healthcare workers and teachers to prevent the spread of Covid-19. "We can't leave anything to chance so that's why we are making it mandatory," said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who is also the education minister. Doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers must be double-jabbed by December 1 while everyone working in the education sector who has contact with students must have their two doses by January 1. The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners backed mandatory vaccinations with president Samantha Murton describing it as a "bold, but necessary call" to make.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Why we must not allow COVID to become endemic in New Zealand

As New Zealand switches from elimination to suppression, those who argue that COVID-19 will become endemic and part of our lives either do not understand or ignore what this would actually mean. Elimination has always been a tricky word because it implies eradication. But we have only ever eradicated one human disease — smallpox — and are close with several others. For some, the end of elimination now means we should let the virus spread. But semantics matter less than policy. If we don’t eliminate, we must still aim to contain, mop up, reduce close to zero and thwart this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Chris Hipkins
KTLA

States can reserve COVID-19 vaccines for younger children

U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to order doses before the shots are authorized. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is currently being given to people as young as 12 in the U.S. In the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making smaller-dose […]
KIDS
businesstraveller.com

Air New Zealand to require international travellers to be vaccinated

Air New Zealand has confirmed that customers travelling on its international flights will be required to be fully vaccinated from early next year. The flag carrier said that the ‘no jab, no fly’ policy will come into effect for customers travelling anywhere on the carrier’s international network from February 1, 2022.
WORLD
lonelyplanet.com

Travelers eligible to visit New Zealand will need to be vaccinated from November

New Zealand will require all eligible international arrivals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the country from November 1, as the government tests a new approach to maintaining the pandemic amid a surge in Delta-driven infections. New Zealand's borders are closed to non-essential travel so the policy applies to people who have been cleared to travel to New Zealand for essential purposes or those coming from an approved quarantine-free zone.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#New Zealanders#Vaccinations
mix929.com

New Zealand to use vaccine certificates as Delta persists

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand said on Tuesday that it will start using COVID-19 vaccine certificates as proof of inoculation at large events and other high-risk settings from next month, as the country battles the spread of the Delta variant. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who on Monday abandoned a long-standing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Idaho8.com

New Zealand says foreign nationals must have coronavirus vaccination to enter country from November

All foreign nationals entering New Zealand will need to be fully vaccinated from November 1, the government announced Sunday. Travelers will have to declare their vaccination status when registering with the country’s isolation system and provide proof of vaccination or exemption to their airline and customs officers on landing, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.
WORLD
airlive.net

Air New Zealand to announce all international passengers will need to be vaccinated

Many of the world’s airlines and governments require proof of a negative COVID-19 test before a person can board a flight, but very few have said they will require vaccination. Air New Zealand has announced that it will require passengers to be vaccinated on international flights from February. The airline’s...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
executivetraveller.com

Singapore’s next vaccinated travel lanes to Australia, New Zealand

Singapore is considering more vaccinated travel routes after opening up to the U.S. and other key trading partners, with Transport Minister S. Iswaran saying Monday that the city state is keen to work with regional neighbors including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. “Certainly, Australia is a very important partner country...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Air New Zealand Transforms Boeing 787 Into Vaccination Clinic

Okay, now I really feel like I got the short end of the stick getting vaccinated at a supermarket pharmacy…. This weekend, Air New Zealand will be transforming a Boeing 787-9 into a vaccination clinic, to encourage those in Auckland to get vaccinated. Here’s how the event is described:. Bound...
WORLD
tripsavvy.com

Air New Zealand Will Vaccinate People Onboard a Plane

If you're like most vaccinated individuals, you probably got your COVID-19 shot in a doctor's office, a pharmacy, or some sort of mass vaccination site. But some lucky travel-obsessed individuals in New Zealand will have the opportunity to get vaccinated in a pretty unusual spot—onboard a Boeing 787 aircraft. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Why Jacinda Ardern’s ‘clumsy’ leadership response to Delta could still be the right approach

Leading people through the pandemic is clearly no easy task. But does the criticism currently directed at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveal a major misstep on her part, or something deeper about the nature of leadership itself? Ardern has previously won widespread praise for her COVID-19 response and crisis communication, topping Fortune magazine’s “world’s greatest leaders” list in 2021. Focused on minimising harm to both lives and livelihoods, her pandemic leadership has comprised three main strands: reliance on expert advice, mobilising collective effort and cushioning the pandemic’s disruptive effects. These built the trust needed to secure high levels...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

424K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy