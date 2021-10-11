CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alleghany County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Giles, Grayson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe AREAS OF FOG Through the late night and early morning, expect the development of areas of fog. This fog may become dense at times resulting in a sudden reduction in visibility. Visibility minimums under one mile are expected with locally dense fog resulting in minimums of a quarter mile or less. This fog is expected to persist through the early morning commute Monday. For your safety, if traveling, please prepare for a slower morning commute, allowing for plenty of time to reach your destination. When encountering fog while driving, please slow down and use your low beam headlights. Also leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you to allow for maximum breaking distance.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Floyd, VA
City
Pulaski, VA
County
Pulaski County, VA
County
Montgomery County, VA
County
Wythe County, VA
County
Craig County, VA
County
Bland County, VA
County
Smyth County, VA
City
Tazewell, VA
County
Alleghany County, VA
County
Giles County, VA
County
Floyd County, VA
County
Carroll County, VA
County
Tazewell County, VA
County
Grayson County, VA
County
Bath County, VA
City
Bland, VA
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Alleghany#Bath
CBS News

NASA launches Lucy probe on 12-year flight to visit eight remote asteroids

NASA's billion-dollar Lucy probe rocketed into space with a pre-dawn launch on Saturday, kicking off a 12-year, 4-billion-mile quest to make close flybys of eight unusual asteroids that represent the preserved building blocks of the solar system. Known as Trojans, the asteroids circle the sun well beyond the main belt...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy