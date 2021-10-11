Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Giles, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe AREAS OF FOG Through the late night and early morning, expect the development of areas of fog. This fog may become dense at times resulting in a sudden reduction in visibility. Visibility minimums under one mile are expected with locally dense fog resulting in minimums of a quarter mile or less. This fog is expected to persist through the early morning commute Monday. For your safety, if traveling, please prepare for a slower morning commute, allowing for plenty of time to reach your destination. When encountering fog while driving, please slow down and use your low beam headlights. Also leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you to allow for maximum breaking distance.