Light Snow Possible

By Angela Schilling
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of the snow has moved south of I80, but scattered showers are still possible through this evening. A pretty good lake effect snow band set up in South Tahoe this morning, and a lighter band also set up downwind of Pyramid. As our winds turn out of the north behind the front, lake effect will be possible off and on for a while. Also seeing some good snow along Mt. Rose Highway with chain controls posted. Highway 50 is also snow covered as of 10am. Temperatures are in the mid 30’s for much of the Reno area as of 10am, with wet roads. Highs this afternoon will only be in the 40’s, so bundle up. At least it will be warm enough this afternoon for the snow to melt off roadways, making the drive home much easier. The NWS in Reno got .07” of snow early Monday morning. The foothills could get around an inch by the end of the day. Most of it will come to an end by noon. With low snow totals, most of the puddles should be able to evaporate before dark, but watch out for isolated icy spots Tuesday morning. As the low moves to the east and skies clear, temperatures will tank Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning is posted for much of western Nevada beginning Monday night and going through Wednesday morning. Stay safe and stay warm.

