CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

2b Unveils Theatrical Plans for Spanish-Language ‘Misfit’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D19Mr_0cNMYAoE00

Trans-Atlantic creation studio 2bOriginals , the production arm of digital media group 2b, is bringing “ Misfit #eresotehaces,” a Spanish-language adaptation of the popular Dutch film “Misfit,” to theaters in 10 Latin American countries on Oct. 14.

The Dutch original first hit theaters in 2017, and by year’s end was the third highest grossing Dutch film of the year, leading to two sequels and an upcoming Netflix original series. The “Misfit” franchise has now been remade in five territories, establishing it as the most remade Dutch original feature in the country’s cinematic history.

For this Spanish-language adaptation, long-time viral video powerhouse 2b, creators of the Spanish-language hit viral video platform Enchufe.tv, is making the jump to a traditional theatrical model, with longtime Enchufe.tv writer, producer and director Orlando Herrera taking the reigns as director on the ambitious new feature.

“Misfit #eresotehaces” is the story of Julia, played by Mexican actress Alicia Jaziz (Netflix’s “Ingobernable”), a Latin American teen growing up in the U.S. Not only is she popular at her school, about to be announced as Prom Queen, but she also runs a well trafficked YouTube channel. Things head south, however, when her parents decide they want to move the family back to their native Ecuador.

Once there, Alicia must start over from scratch. A new student at a tough Catholic school, she’s singled out as a “gringa,” not Latina enough after having grown up in the U.S. Shortly after her arrival, she runs afoul of “Las Reinas,” her new school’s mean girl trio who relish in bullying the newcomer. Tagged as a “misfit,” Julia’s best hope for social survival is finding a group of friends with whom she can practice strength in numbers.

As a means of establishing instant credibility with young Latin American audiences, the “Misfit” team sought out and employed production and on-screen talent from across Latin America as well as Spain, who brought with them their loyal fanbases. More than 600 actors and influencers tried out for primary and secondary roles in the film.

Leading the final cast are Jaziz, Mexico’s Gimena Gómez (“Escuela para Seductores”), Argentina’s Julián Cerati (Netflix’s “The Unremarkable Juanquini”) Spain’s Javi Luna (“Violetta”), Peru’s Raysa Ortíz (“De Vuelta al barrio”), Ecuador’s Samara Montero, Colombia’s Amy Rodríguez and Nataly Valencia and Jorgue Ulloa from Ecuador. In total, the cast has a social media following of more than 63.4 million fans, a key factor in the casting of previous versions of the film which have been successful in other territories.

“The big challenge was to adapt the original European version to be culturally relevant in a Latin American context,” explained Herrera. “Using the universal appeal and the strengths of the original concept and giving it an authentic Latin American identity were the main objectives for the project.”

2b first acquired the Spanish-language remake rights in 2020 in a deal with the IP’s original Dutch owners NewBe and Splendid Film. When it came time for production, the production was slowed by COVID but shooting was still completed in a three-week period in Quito, Ecuador, adhering to strict health and safety protocols.

“Financing, shooting, editing and launching a movie in the middle of a pandemic has been a real challenge,” said Arturo Yepez, CEO of 2bOriginals LatAm. “For almost everyone involved in the production it was the first time in a year that they had the opportunity to work again on a movie set. Everyone worked tirelessly to ensure that we filmed in the budget and time available under unprecedented circumstances.”

“When we did the original deal with NewBe, days before the world went into lockdown, we had no idea of the obstacles ahead of us.” said Bastian Manintveld, chairman of 2bOriginals. “The end result is a testament to the talent and the passion of everyone involved in the project and we expect that audiences will have as much fun watching ‘Misfit’ as we had making it.”

“This remake takes ‘Misfit’ to a whole other level. In audience size, with a simultaneous release in so many countries, but also in target audience, humor and zeitgeist. It takes ‘Misfit’ to Latin America, but more than that, also to 2022. I’m so proud of how the great people at 2bOriginals made this work in an awesome way and can’t wait to see the response of the audience next week.” said Jeroen Koopman, founder of NewBe.

“Misfit #eresotehaces” will receive a simultaneous theatrical release on Oct. 14 in Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Nicaragua before heading to streaming platforms in the region shortly thereafter.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’ Snared by Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has licensed rights to “Earwig and the Witch,” the most recent animated feature from Japan’s Studio Ghibli. The deal excludes the U.S. and Japan. The film was directed by Miyazaki Goro, son of the iconic Miyazaki Hayao who has created other iconic films “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Porco Rosso” through Studio Ghibli.
MOVIES
Variety

Korean Superstar Gianna Jun Adds Glitz to ‘Jirisan’ iQiyi Series Launch

Korean superstar Gianna Jun (“My Sassy Girl”) and celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (“Kingdom”) were on hand Wednesday to give a starry launch to the first season of “Jirisan,” a Korean drama series about mysteries uncovered by park rangers on the slopes of Mount Jiri. The series is produced by Astory...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

What ‘Venom,’ ‘Bond’ Sequels Mean for the Rest of the 2021 Box Office

After Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” delivered the domestic weekend box office’s best showing of the pandemic earlier this month, MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die” seemed primed for another boffo opening. But “No Time” grossed below more modest expectations of $60 million to $70 million, for...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javi Luna
Variety

Rising Russian Streamer KION Unveils Originals Slate at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

Fast-growing Russian VOD platform KION is bringing a diverse slate of original content to Mipcom this year as it tries to replicate its domestic success in the international market. Six months after the streaming service was launched by telecom giant MTS, company execs say they’re aiming to grow their subscriber base to 3.8 million by the end of the year as the Russian SVOD arms race heats up. To do so, KION is looking to build its catalog of original films and series in a bid to attract more eyeballs. “We have a very competitive market in Russia,” said Igor Mishin, VP...
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

Iria Gómez Concheiro to Unveil 'Here Be Dragons' at Guadalajara, Backed by Ciudad Cinema, Trilce (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexican producer-director Iria Gómez Concheiro is unveiling at Guadalajara “Here Be Dragons,” a co-production between her own label Ciudad Cinema – alongside exec producer Rodrigo Ríos Legaspi – and Colombia’s Trilce Cinema, with Alejandro Rey and Claudia Sánchez. Set in a vaguely anachronistic 2040, “Here Be Dragons” is a sci-fi...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The White Room,’ from ‘Everybody Has a Plan’s’ Ana Piterbarg, Set Up at Bikini, Picardia (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Picardia Films, headed by director-producer Diego Rougier, has boarded “The White Room” (“La Habitación Blanca”), the next feature by Argentina’s Ana Piterbarg who caught international attention with Viggo Mortensen starrer “Everybody Has a Plan,” her 2012 feature debut distributed by Fox Intl. Productions. Written and to be directed by...
MOVIES
SFGate

LevelK Boards Sitges-Bound Spanish Horror Film 'The Passenger' (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has boarded international sales rights to “The Passenger” (“La pasajera”), a high-concept Spanish horror film directed by Fernando Gonzalez (“Downunder”) and Raul Cerezo which will world premiere at Sitges in the Panorama Fantastic section. Produced by Jose Luis Rancaño (“The Night My Mother Killed My Father”), “The Passenger” follows...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Latin American Countries#Misfit#Trans Atlantic#Dutch#Enchufe Tv#Mexican#Ingobernable#Catholic
/Film

Theatrical Exclusivity Vs Hybrid Releases: The Future Of Big Movies

2020 will go down in history for so many reasons, and while there were, unquestionably, bigger fish for the world to fry, there is no denying that COVID changed the movie business forever. Long gone are the days of a big movie enjoying a nearly three-month-long exclusive theatrical window before being made available on home video. The inevitable, eventual shift to a streaming-first mentality was giving a gigantic shove and is now the way seemingly every studio in Hollywood is thinking. Hollywood is a different place than it was even just a year ago.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Tilda Swinton’s ‘Memoria’ Gets Exclusive Theatrical Run – Forever

How’s that for a theatrical window? “Memoria,” an art house drama starring Tilda Swinton and from Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, will be released exclusively in cinemas for a theatrical run that will end…never. No 90-day or 45-day window. Neon’s plan for “Memoria” is to give the film a “cinema only”...
MOVIES
Variety

Magnolia Pictures Boards Documentary ‘Citizen Ashe’ for Oscar-Qualifying Theatrical Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures has come aboard the documentary “Citizen Ashe” from Emmy winner Rex Miller and Academy Award nominee Sam Pollard. The nonfiction awards hopeful will be heading to theaters on Dec. 3 in New York and Dec. 10 in Los Angeles, hoping for Oscar recognition at the height of awards season. Accompanying an Academy campaign, and produced by Dogwoof for CNN Films and HBO Max, the film explores the legacy of three-time tennis legend and humanitarian Arthur Ashe, who broke barriers in the sport and won three Grand Slams. Despite being a top athlete, Ashe struggled with health problems, suffering a...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

ZDF Enterprises Boards VIS Legendary Spanish Horror Anthology Reboot 'Stories to Stay Awake' (EXCLUSIVE)

ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) has acquired the international distribution rights to Spanish horror anthology “Stories to Stay Awake,” in Spanish “Historias para no dormir,” for all territories outside of Spain, Portugal, Italy and Latin America, which will be handled by series producer ViacomCBS International Studios. 50 years ago, Chicho Ibáñez Serrador...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Argentina
Variety

Filmax’s ‘The Red Band Society’ Set for French-Language Canadian Version (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmax series “The Red Band Society,” one of the TV fiction formats with most international adaptations in recent years, is now getting a French-language Canadian version. Multi-award-winning Quebec producer Encore Television, the company led by François Rozon, Vincent Gagné and Louis Bolduc, will produce in collaboration with Quebecor Content. The series is due to be released on Canadian broadcaster TVA in winter, 2022.
TV SERIES
Screendaily

Indie Sales unveils first deals on Cannes Critics’ Week title ‘Robust’ (exclusive)

Paris-based company Indie Sales has unveiled first deals on Constance Meyer’s debut feature Robust, which world premiered as the opening film of Cannes’ Critic’s Week in July. It has sold to Austria (Polyfilm), Belgium and Luxembourg (Athena), Canada (K Films), Portugal (Films4You), Switzerland (First Hand), and the UK and Ireland...
MOVIES
Variety

Italy’s ‘Vicini di Casa,’ the First Big Remake of Cesc Gay Hit ‘The People Upstairs,’ Wraps in Rome (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Lotus Production, producer of 2016 megahit “Perfetti Sconosciuti” (“Perfect Strangers”), has finished its Rome shoot of “Vicini di casa,” the Italian adaptation of Cesc Gay’s Spanish hit comedy “Sentimental” (“The People Upstairs”). “Vicini di casa” teams Lotus, part of Italy’s Leone Film Group company, with Manuel Tedescos’ Baires Produzioni in association with Mediaset Group’s Medusa Film. Directed by Paolo Costella, who was also one of the writers behind “Perfect Strangers,” “Vicini di casa” marks the first big remake sale of “The People Upstairs” by Spanish film-TV studio Filmax. Currently in post-production, the cast of “Vicini di casa” is headed by Claudio Bisio,...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Unveils Over 20 Series and Films in Asian Local-Language Streaming Push

The Walt Disney Company unveiled twenty-seven new titles in Asia on Thursday as it expands the footprint of its Disney Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar streaming services in the world’s most populous region. The streaming service is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, with upcoming launches in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan in November 2021. “We aim to create fifty original series and shows by 2023,” said Luke Kang, Walt Disney’s Asia-Pacific president. “OTT is quickly going mainstream and Disney Plus is well positioned to take part in that.” Kang was speaking in a studio...
MOVIES
Variety

VIS Greenlights ‘Bosé,’ a New Paramount Plus Original on Latin Music Icon Miguel Bosé (EXCLUSIVE)

In one of its biggest premium plays to date in an already strong line in Spanish-language series, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has greenlit “Bosé,” a new Paramount Plus original recounting the life story of international actor, Latin Grammy and Billboard winning recording artist Miguel Bosé. Produced in collaboration with Shine Iberia, part of Banijay Iberia, Elefantec Global and Legacy Rock, the series will go into production in early 2022 in Spain. Developed in co-operation with Bosé, the six-episode series will portray the extraordinary life of Bosé, son of two icons of cosmopolitan Spain under dictator Francisco Franco: Luis Miguel Dominguín, one of...
MOVIES
Variety

Tallinn Black Nights Competition Films ‘The Cloud & the Man,’ ‘The Red Tree’ Get Sales Representation – Global Bulletin

SALES U.S. sales agent Outsider Pictures has boarded Abhinandan Banerjee‘s Indian film “The Cloud & the Man” (Manikbabur Megh), while European sales agent The Open Reel is on board Joan Gómez Endara‘s Colombia/Panama project “The Red Tree.” Both films are in the first features competition at the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where they will have their world premieres. “The Red Tree” is a road movie that tells a story about three people at very different stages of life. It is produced by Sonia Barrera, Joan Gómez Endara and Viviana Gómez for Big-Sur Película. The cast includes Carlos Vergara, Shaday Velasquez...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy