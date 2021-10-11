CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clovis, CA

RESOLVE Walk of Hope Raises Awareness on Infertility

By Connie Tran
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOvOM_0cNMY7FI00

The 2nd annual Central California Walk of Hope, to raise awareness for infertility, was held on Saturday at Railroad Park in Clovis. The walk raised money for RESOLVE, a national nonprofit organization that serves the infertility community.

Last year’s walk was solely virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 70 people participated in this year’s event, which was offered both virtually and in person. The goal is to raise awareness for the 1 in 8 couples who suffer from infertility, the 1 in 4 couples who have suffered a pregnancy loss, and the family and friends of those who are going through infertility or pregnancy loss.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County officials continue to work on finding solution concerning foster children housing issue

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County officials are continuing to work on finding a solution after photos have shown children living in “deplorable conditions” at the offices of Fresno County Child Protective Services. The county says a new building will provide the kind of livable conditions at-risk foster children need, saying it would only be short-term […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Clovis, CA
Local
California Health
Clovis, CA
Society
Clovis, CA
Health
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

1K+
Followers
461
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy