Osceola, IA

Osceola bus driver put on leave after claims of aggression toward children

By Zach Fisher
 5 days ago

OSCEOLA, Iowa – A bus driver in Osceola is on administrative leave after allegedly physically harming two siblings.

The children, 8 and 6 years old, were on the way home from school when the youngest started playing with a loud toy. This is when the bus driver, who has not been named, allegedly grabbed the youngest by the cheeks. The older sibling rushed to her sibling’s defense when she was allegedly grabbed in the same manner.

The children’s mother, Celeste Sears, first found out about the incident from her niece who called her on the bus. Sears saw her daughter hysterically crying through the phone. After seeing her daughter all broken up, Sears went to the bus stop to meet her children. She saw kids crying and throwing their arms out the window.

“I did see my daughter and all of the other kids worked up at that point,” Sears said. “The bus driver went past me and didn’t stop at the bus stop. I was freaking out because I did not know where she was going when she left.”

The bus driver took the kids back to the school and was gone before Sears could get to the school. Sears called the police and contacted the school administration. She was told by the school that the driver would only receive a “temporary” leave of action. Her kids did not go to school the next day. Sears took matters into her own hands and shared her story on Facebook. The post has over 300 likes and includes photos of her bruised daughter and distraught son.

“She was bruised after 24 hours still,” Sears said.

After what, to Sears, feels like not enough had been done, it left her with a terrible feeling.

“I am sick to my stomach that they would put her on leave and let her around children after this,” Sears said. “If I was the one to do it, I would have been on a child abuse registry and I would have CPS at my door right away.”

The Osceola Police Department is investigating the incident.

15-year-old girl injured in shooting at party in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after someone shot her at a party in Fort Dodge Saturday night. The Fort Dodge Police Department said it responded to a “loud party” with about 40 people at a residence at 1044 North 26th Street around 10:53 p.m. Just before officers arrived, they were told […]
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Police: Woman kidnapped & robbed at knifepoint, suspect arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man was arrested Sunday night after police say he kidnapped a woman at knifepoint before forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM. The incident began shortly before 11:30 p.m. when the victim got off work in 3500 block of Indianola Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

