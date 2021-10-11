CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: International travel is easier than you might think

By Brooke Sutherland, Bloomberg Opinion
Finger Lakes Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational travel is finally starting to recover from the COVID-19 slump. As of August, demand for cross-border flights was still down about 69% relative to 2019 levels, according to the International Air Transport Association. But that marked a notable improvement from the prior month — the sixth straight, in fact. That’s despite a wave of COVID-19 linked to the delta variant that weighed on demand for domestic flights in both the U.S. and China. Cross-border travel restrictions are becoming increasingly manageable and coherent. That is, for the vaccinated, as I learned on a recent trip to France. And that’s a boon to both airlines and aerospace manufacturers.

