Commentary: International travel is easier than you might think

Besides Canada, the United States is the only other industrialized country that grants automatic citizenship to all children born in this country. That means children born to illegal immigrant parents in the United States are guaranteed U.S. Citizenship. This includes tourists passing through America. A pregnant tourist that gives birth here is giving birth to a “citizen.” Again, no other country has such a nonsensical law. Trust me. You can’t visit France and give birth to a new French citizen. Our policy on this is silly and harmful. Automatic citizenship has long served as incentive for illegal immigration. With an estimated two million illegal immigrants pouring across our southern border this year, including pregnant mothers, it is well past time that we end the misguided policy of birthright citizenship.

IMMIGRATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO