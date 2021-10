After a 13-7 victory in the first game in school history, many wondered what was next for Mica Mountain. Coach Pat Nugent gave his young team, which includes just two seniors, a well-deserved week off. The Thunderbolts had accomplished so much so quickly. Most of the teams in Tucson are inexperienced due to last year’s truncated season. But this was especially true for a brand new school and a program that are both still finding their identity.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO