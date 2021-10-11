What’s Happening — 10/11/2021

AMSTERDAM — Russo’s Bar & Grill, 365 W. Main St., will hold its fourth annual Parmesan Dinner on Oct. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. A $15 cash donation gets a diner chicken parmesan, pasta, bread, salad and a homemade hot fudge brownie sundae. Contactless drive-thru or seating by reservation will be available. For more information, call 518-842-2630. Raffle tickets are $5 each or three tickets for $10. There also will be a basket of cheer, a patriotic quilt, a 50/50 drawing, and T-shirts available for $20 each, a news release said. Tickets will be available at the door. The event, sponsored by The Sunday Sewing Sisters, is raising money for Foreverly House, being built for homeless female veterans and their children.