As we sit here today, the UIS Administration is at an impasse with the UIS Faculty Union, UIS United Faculty (UIS UF), regarding their ongoing contract negotiations. Members of UIS UF have been working without a contract since Aug. 16, 2021, with no clear end in sight. Despite the fact that negotiations have been officially ongoing since Feb. 1, 2021, the university system has yet to find a resolution. Now, as UIS UF works without contracts, we find ourselves, as students, in a tenuous situation that could affect the educational experience for us all, with little concern shown from the UIS Administration regarding such an experience.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO