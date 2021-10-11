Tornado Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 15 miles west of Broken Bow, or 29 miles east of Hugo, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central McCurtain County, including the following locations Plunketville, Wright City, Glover, Hochatown, Millerton, Watson, Slim, Oak Hill and Golden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN