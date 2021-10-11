MLB playoffs: White Sox beat Astros, prevent ALDS sweep

Chicago White Sox right fielder Leury Garcia celebrates a home run against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Yasmani Grandal and Leury Garcia homered to lead the Chicago White Sox to a comeback win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Garcia went 2 for 5 with four RBIs in the 12-6 victory, which prevented a sweep in the best-of-five series. Grandal went 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

Game 4 of the ALDS is Monday in Chicago.

The White Sox trailed 5-1 when they staged a 5-run rally in the bottom of the third. Their bullpen retired the final 15 Astros hitters in order to preserve the lead.

"I think we made a statement," Grandal told Fox Sports. "We were down four, but you have to play a whole game. We've been doing this all year.

"I feel like we got the momentum back and that's all we need."

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez hit an RBI single to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease walked Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and shortstop Carlos Correa to start the second. Right fielder Kyle Tucker followed with a two-run double to center field to give the Astros a one-run lead.

Astros center fielder Jake Meyers singled two at-bats later for a 3-1 advantage.

Tucker came to the plate for the fourth exchange of the third inning. The Astros outfielder hit the first pitch he saw to left field for a 363-foot, two-run homer.

Astros starter Luis Garcia walked left fielder Luis Robert to lead off the bottom of the third. He struck out first baseman Jose Abreu in his next exchange, but surrendered a 359-foot, two-run homer to Grandal in the third at-bat of the frame.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada and designated hitter Gavin Sheets followed with consecutive singles. Luery Garcia then hit a 3-1 Yimi Garcia fastball to center field for a 436-foot, three-run homer. That blast gave the White Sox a 6-5 lead.

Bregman tied the score with an RBI single in the top of the fourth. Abreu responded with an RBI single to left in the bottom of the inning to give the lead back to the White Sox. They pushed their advantage to two runs on a Grandal fielder's choice in the next at-bat.

Jimenez followed with an RBI single to give the White Sox a 9-6 edge. Pinch hitter Andrew Vaughn and Garcia brought in two more runs with back-to-back RBI doubles in the eighth.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also drove in a run in the eighth with an RBI single.

White Sox closer Liam Hendricks retired the final three hitters in order to end the game and earn a postseason save.

Tucker went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Astros. Astros starter Luis Garcia allowed five hits and five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Cease allowed two hits and three runs in 1 2/3 innings for the White Sox. Anderson went 3 for 6 with two runs scored and an RBI. Jimenez, Moncada and Sheets totaled two hits apiece.

"This was a huge [win]," Hendricks told Fox Sports. Now we got the momentum on our side. Hopefully we can go out here and finish this in five games."

Earlier Sunday, the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Red Sox own a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 of that ALDS is at 7:07 p.m. EDT Monday in Boston.

The winner of that series battles the Astros or White Sox in the ALCS for a chance to go to the World Series.

The White Sox (1-2) host the Astros (2-1) in Game 4 of the ALDS at 3:37 p.m. EDT Monday at Guarantee Rate Field.