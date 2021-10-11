Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out About The Return Of Pumpkin Spice Batons
Fall is finally here, which means that pumpkin season is in full swing. This is the time of year when many people enjoy their favorite mouth-watering pumpkin-themed treats, like a festive pumpkin pie or Starbucks' famous Pumpkin Spice Latte. However, while enjoying these classic items may be a yearly tradition for some, others might find that eating the same pumpkin-flavored desserts over and over each fall gets a little boring after a while.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0