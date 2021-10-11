Seniors Can Get Help With Medicare Enrollment

File Photo

TOMS RIVER – If you are a senior who needs assistance enrolling in Medicare, help is now available.

Ocean County seniors in need of help with their Medicare enrollment as well as Medicare Prescription Drug Plans can get one-on-one assistance through the Ocean County Office of Senior Services as it teams up with the Ocean County Library. Starting on Oct. 18 a series of Medicare Part D days for County seniors will be held.

Ocean County Commissioner Joseph Vicari said, “navigating health insurance coverage can be challenging. By senior services teaming up with the Ocean County Library, we can offer help to our seniors at more convenient locations as we bring the service closer to our constituents.”

Vicari, who serves as chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior noted that seniors can also get help with Medicare enrollment throughout the enrollment period, by appointment, at the Ocean County Office of Senior Services at 1027 Hooper Ave., Toms River, Building 2 and also the County Connection at the Ocean County Mall, Toms River.

Representatives from the Ocean County Office of Senior Services along with State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselors will be available on six different dates at five Ocean County Library branches to help seniors with Medicare enrollment. They will also assist residents in comparing Medicare Prescription Drug Plans for 2021 on the Medicare Plan Finder.

The following branches of the Ocean County Library will offer open enrollment assistance on these dates and times:

Toms River Branch, 101 Washington St., Toms River, Oct.18 and 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Berkeley Township Branch, 30 Station Road, Bayville, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brick Township Branch, 301 Chambersbridge Road, Brick Township, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Little Egg Harbor Township Branch, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Manchester Township Branch, 21 Colonial Drive, Manchester Township, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents can access any of the assistance opportunities by calling 732-929-2091 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required.

Vicari said the Office of Senior Services will be conducting counseling and enrollment at their main office, at the County Connection and at some key library locations, offering free, unbiased one-on-one assistance with your Medicare coverage.

“A trained SHIP counselor can assist in reviewing your Medicare coverage for 2022,” he added. The open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

“It is important our seniors have the opportunity to review and choose the appropriate plan that is suitable for their needs. Each year we fine-tune this outreach to make it as convenient as possible for our seniors and their caregivers. The one-on-one assistance is provided annually to help citizens navigate these important health care programs that can often be complex and change each year,” Vicari added.

Detailed information regarding options is also available on the Medicare Plan Finder, which can be accessed at Medicare.gov and in the Medicare and You 2021 Handbook that will be mailed to Medicare beneficiaries.

There are numerous plans for New Jersey with different costs and benefit coverage and individuals will need to learn as much as possible about them.