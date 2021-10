During a season that hardly gets recognized because of its brevity, the Gunn boys water polo team learned what it took to win a title. These days the Titans are implementing those lessons and reaching new heights. After beating Los Gatos 11-8 at home Thursday, Gunn remains firmly entrenched in first place of the SCVAL De Anza Division with an 8-0 mark (9-4 overall), two games ahead of Harker and three ahead of Los Gatos with six to play.

LOS GATOS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO