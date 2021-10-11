CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

semoball.com
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Tyrann Mathieu said everything necessary about the Kansas City Chiefs defense without uttering a word. The All-Pro safety was tailing a play late in the first half Sunday night against Buffalo when Bills quarterback Josh Allen heaved a pass down the sideline. It soared over Mathieu's head, then right over that of safety Daniel Sorensen, landing in the hands of tight end Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown reception.

www.semoball.com

fantraxhq.com

Week 6 Start and Sit Recommendations for Fantasy Football

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With bye weeks upon us and injuries causing chaos around the NFL, there are plenty of players we must consider starting that we normally may not have. Most of my recommended Week 6 starts listed below are players I would not have dreamt of listing here in Week 1. And just think – we still have 12 more weeks to go!
NFL
WGR550

Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Chiefs

There are a lot of arrows to get to after the Bills big 38-20 victory over the two time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Let's get to them and for the fourth week in a row, we get to start with those pointing up. ARROW UP. • Leslie Frazier.
NFL
semoball.com

Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled to the left on the mushy turf in Arrowhead Stadium, saw the Chiefs defensive back go low for the tackle and made like an Olympian by leaping over him for a first down. Apropos as Buffalo finally cleared one of...
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Bills crush the Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — Not even a lightning delay could stop the Buffalo Bills from finally getting revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game on Sunday Night Football. The Bills finished with a 38-20 victory over the Chiefs, and it was all Buffalo the entire time. […]
NFL
fox4kc.com

Buffalo Bills bowl over Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the last AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs were resilient after a lackluster first quarter, riding 21 second quarter points to an eventual 38-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium. Sunday night, the Bills flipped the script. After Byron...
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Bills' strong defensive line on display in Chiefs matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the Buffalo Bills' strong offensive line is a major reason why the team was able to shatter a points record with their game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, it's not the only reason. It's tough to ignore the other side of the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report card: Bills top Chiefs, 38-20

Now the Buffalo Bills know they can beat the back-to-back AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills made a statement on Sunday night, routing the Chiefs by 18 points, and they are now fully in control of getting the top playoff seed in the AFC. Following the Bills’ win, here’s...
NFL
wesb.com

Bills Batter Chiefs 38-20 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills battered the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 last night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the night 15 of 26 passing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 59 yards and a score on the ground.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills 38, Kansas City Chiefs 20: Rapid recap and notes

The Buffalo Bills are the winners of a much-hyped showdown of AFC heavyweights, heading into Arrowhead Stadium and KO-ing the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20. Buffalo’s defense showed that its early success could be sustained against one of the league’s hottest offenses, and Josh Allen stepped up under pressure to keep putting points on the board from start to finish.
NFL
KSNT News

Bills hand Chiefs third loss of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs lost to the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night. It’s the third loss of the season for the Chiefs, who now sit at 2-3. The Chiefs grabbed an early lead with a field goal after a long opening drive but didn’t hold it for long. Josh Allen ran for […]
NFL
NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football: Bills make a statement with 38-20 victory over Chiefs

The Bills spent a lot of time during the offseason coming up with ways to close the gap between themselves and the Chiefs in the AFC. After Sunday’s Week Five result, it’s safe to say Buffalo accomplished that mission. The Bills made a clear statement that they are among AFC’s...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Opponent Scout: Bills’ defense will pounce on Chiefs’ mistakes

In this weekly opponent scout series, I’ll break down the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming opponent by examining their strengths, weaknesses and tendencies — and how those things affect their matchup with the Chiefs. Week 5 will feature one of the biggest AFC matchups so far this season. The Chiefs will...
NFL

