Alameda County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 03:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; East Bay Interior Valleys; North Bay Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North to north-northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Local gusts around 60 mph are possible over the highest peaks. * WHERE...North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys and East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and create hazardous driving conditions. Trees and/or limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will likely occur this morning and again on this afternoon.

