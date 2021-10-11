CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Freeze Watch issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH will remain possible through 8 AM MDT, continuing to decrease through the morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jefferson, Lewis and northeastern Oswego Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Barnes Corners to 8 miles south of Pulaski. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Redfield, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Hastings, Richland, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Orwell, Copenhagen, Harrisville, Croghan, Parish, Altmar, Castorland and Worth. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Clarion by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Clarion STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CENTRAL ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARION COUNTIES THROUGH 745 AM EDT At 721 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a broken line of intense showers along a line extending from near Rimersburg to East Brady to Worthington, associated with a strong cold front. This line was moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, East Brady, and Sligo. This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Butler A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER COUNTY At 704 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Shanor-Northvue, or 7 miles northeast of Butler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Chicora. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
County
Humboldt County, CA
County
Trinity County, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Beauregard and northwestern Calcasieu Parishes through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Starks, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Starks, De Quincy and Lunita. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * From this afternoon to tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.9 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 15 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 03:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees. * WHERE...Southeastern Colorado Plains. * WHEN...through 9 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BACA COUNTY, CO
#Southern Trinity#02 00 00#The Frost Advisory#The Freeze Watch
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 06:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills West winds 35 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH will remain possible near Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins through 8 AM MDT. This will create hazardous travel conditions for light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Use caution. Winds are expected to gradually decrease through the morning.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 06:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Onondaga A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTY At 645 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Otisco, or 12 miles southwest of Syracuse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near La Fayette around 655 AM EDT. Pompey around 705 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 06:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:01:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Onondaga THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The high tide at Havre de Grace was at 7:02 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 AM 4.1 1.7 1.7 1 Minor 16/07 PM 3.6 1.2 1.6 0-1 None 17/07 AM 2.6 0.2 0.4 0 None 17/09 PM 2.2 -0.2 0.0 0 None 18/09 AM 2.7 0.3 0.4 0-1 None 18/09 PM 2.3 -0.1 0.0 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 06:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Onondaga THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:22:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has moved into Armstrong county. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-17 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 7 AM AKDT SUNDAY NORTH AND WEST OF DILLINGHAM * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as 1/2 mile at times. * WHERE...Bristol Bay north and west of Dillingham. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 7 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions with slippery roads and lowered visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong front will approach the Southwest coast on Saturday with snow and blowing snow developing by Saturday afternoon. The snow may mix with and change to rain along the coast around mid afternoon Saturday as warmer air works in. The snow and blowing snow is expected to taper off by Sunday morning. Up to 2 inches of snow are possible for Togiak and Dillingham. Expect accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the foothills north and west of Dillingham.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
KENEDY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 08:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM EDT The squall line which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 06:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Southern Oneida A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oneida, northwestern Madison and southeastern Onondaga Counties through 730 AM EDT At 650 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lyndon, or near Syracuse, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, De Witt, Sullivan, Oneida, Lenox, Pompey, Chittenango, Canastota and Manlius. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 between 34 and 35. New York Interstate 81 between 15 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTY At 600 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Holly Beach, Laguna Vista Police Department, Bayview and Port Isabel--Laguna Heights. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

