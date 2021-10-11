Frost Advisory issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.