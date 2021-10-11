Wind Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; San Francisco; San Francisco Bay Shoreline; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Local gusts over 60 mph are possible over the highest peaks. * WHERE...Coastal North Bay as well as the North Bay Valleys, the San Francisco Peninsula, South Bay, and the Monterey Bay region. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and create hazardous driving conditions. Trees and/or limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will likely occur Monday morning and again on Monday afternoon.