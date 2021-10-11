CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Adair, Delaware, Mayes by NWS

weather.gov
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adair; Delaware; Mayes The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. HEavier thunderstorms will move into the area over the next hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tahlequah... Stilwell Jay... Pryor Pryor Creek... Westville Locust Grove... Salina West Siloam Springs... Langley Colcord... Kansas Adair... Spavinaw Watts... Disney Oaks... Pensacola Hoot Owl... Scraper Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

