Freeze Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Trinity FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.alerts.weather.gov
