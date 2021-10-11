Freeze Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The high tide at Havre de Grace was at 7:02 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 AM 4.1 1.7 1.7 1 Minor 16/07 PM 3.6 1.2 1.6 0-1 None 17/07 AM 2.6 0.2 0.4 0 None 17/09 PM 2.2 -0.2 0.0 0 None 18/09 AM 2.7 0.3 0.4 0-1 None 18/09 PM 2.3 -0.1 0.0 0 None

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO