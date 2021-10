Windows 11 arrived today (here's our full Windows 11 review) and the big question on a lot of PC users' minds since Microsoft unveiled its first major operating system upgrade in six years is, will my computer be compatible? There's been some confusion about device compatibility since Microsoft's big announcement of the updated OS earlier this summer. But the short answer is that Windows 11 should work with most PCs, according to a company blog post. However, though its release date has finally arrived, even compatible devices won't necessarily get the upgrade today -- Microsoft says you might have to wait until mid-2022 to download and install Windows 11.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO