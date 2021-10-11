CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Safe Foods' Rosenbaum Recognized by UA (Movers & Shakers)

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Rosenbaum, co-founder of Safe Foods Corp. of North Little Rock, has been named to receive the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s 11th annual James H. Fribourgh Award, which honors individuals who have made contributions to the state of Arkansas through mathematics and science. The award is named for a distinguished professor of biology who served UA Little Rock and its predecessor, Little Rock Junior College, for more than 45 years.

www.arkansasbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
City
Pocahontas, AR
City
Russellville, AR
City
Paragould, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Little Rock, AR
Business
State
Arkansas State
City
North Little Rock, AR
North Little Rock, AR
Business
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barker
Person
Pocahontas
CBS News

NASA launches Lucy probe on 12-year flight to visit eight remote asteroids

NASA's billion-dollar Lucy probe rocketed into space with a pre-dawn launch on Saturday, kicking off a 12-year, 4-billion-mile quest to make close flybys of eight unusual asteroids that represent the preserved building blocks of the solar system. Known as Trojans, the asteroids circle the sun well beyond the main belt...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy