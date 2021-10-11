Safe Foods' Rosenbaum Recognized by UA (Movers & Shakers)
Carl Rosenbaum, co-founder of Safe Foods Corp. of North Little Rock, has been named to receive the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s 11th annual James H. Fribourgh Award, which honors individuals who have made contributions to the state of Arkansas through mathematics and science. The award is named for a distinguished professor of biology who served UA Little Rock and its predecessor, Little Rock Junior College, for more than 45 years.www.arkansasbusiness.com
Comments / 0