Recently, I did something I had long vowed to never do: I downloaded TikTok. Yes, TikTok, the app beloved by the younger half of my generation and Gen Z (and now our moms, too). For those not in the know, TikTok is a video sharing app built for short form content. Most TikToks are less than a minute long (though now there’s a 3 minute option) and they can be everything from someone sharing how they look in a funny filter to the antics of their pet to a quick political take.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO