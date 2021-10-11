CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Nike Air Max 97's Iconic Colorways Set to Return in 2022

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearing up for its 25th anniversary of the Air Max 97, will be bringing back staple colorways of the silhouette such as the highly favored “Silver Bullet.”. Designed by Christian Tresser who took inspiration from the rippling effect caused by water dropping into a pond, the iconic wave-like uppers are formed with strips of 3M reflective overlays laying on top of a mesh base that continues onto the padded tongue for maximum comfort. As the visible Air cushioning evolved throughout the decades since it first saw the light of day on the Air Max 1, the Air Max 97 received the full-length visible Air unit which sits just above the outsole.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 270 Appears In Vibrant Yellow

The Nike Air Max 270 has been one of the brand’s most commercially-successful releases of the past five years. And while it’s no longer the latest proposition under the Air Max banner, it continues to be a go-to option for many. Reminiscent of pairs in the forthcoming “Go The Extra...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Is Now Available In “Black/Mystic Red”

The Nike Air Max 2021 may not boast the popularity of some of its predecessors, but it’s quietly built a compelling roster of offerings. For its latest proposition, the newest iteration of the brand’s Air Max technology has emerged in a pair covered in a “Black/Mystic Red/Cosmic Clay/White” color palette. The model’s synthetic upper delivers varying patterns and textures, with much of the forefoot and mid-foot boasting a greyscale arrangement. Detailing on the medial side and along the tongue deviate from the dark makeup with vibrant yellow and red. Underfoot, the sole unit further departs from a covert styling, with the exposed Air-cushioning at the heel donning semi-translucent, yellow flair. Underfoot, outsoles revert to a pitch-“Black” build that harkens back to Nike running shoes from decades past.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 Surfaces In An Easter Colorway: First Look

One of the most colorful holidays of the year is Easter. While it is technically a religious holiday, most people take it as an excuse to load up on chocolate and wear pastel colors that look good with certain types of shoes. Sneaker brands are always excited for Easter, as it allows them to get created with some brand new colorways and designs. Case in point, @zsneakerheadz has just come through on Instagram with a teaser of a new Easter colorway that has been placed on the iconic Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max 97#Nike Free#Color
Footwear News

Reebok Debuts First “Unlocked Week” With Exclusive Drops for Members

It’s truly a great time to be a Reebok Unlocked member. From today through Oct. 19, Reebok is hosting its first-ever Unlocked Week, a dedicated event that provides members access to exclusive drops and pricing as well as early access to special product. Each day of the week will bring with it a new collaborative launch. Today, members get first access to the new Ghostbusters collab featuring apparel and shoes for adults (all other customers can shop it starting Oct. 15). According to the Unlocked Week schedule, the men’s Basketball Pump Omni Zone II OG will release Oct. 14, followed by...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Force 1 High Boot Receives a "Military Green" Colorway

Following the release of a new Air Force 1 High Utility silhouette, Nike has now revealed an Air Force 1 High Boot dressed in “Military Green” for the colder months ahead. The uppers consist of durable synthetic leathers in a soft muted green with dark double-stacked swooshes running across the laterals. The velcro collar buckle takes inspiration from military garments utilizing ripstop nylon and a star-spangled rubber strap with Air Force 1 and Swoosh motifs. Moving to the back, the heel section displays a uniquely shaped counter overlay and a nylon pull tab. A white double-layered mid-sole and a black heavily-texturized outsole below offer extra elevation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Mike Packer and the Nike Air Trainer 1

Sole Mates week upon week because you appreciate — perhaps love — sneakers, but are they in your blood? For Mike Packer, shoes are more than a commodity, more than hype, more than just a piece of footwear, because as his last name suggests, he was born into one of the longest-running footwear institutions in the world — Packer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Patta's Nike Air Max 1 "Monarch" Is Officially Releasing

After months of speculation and teasers, the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Monarch” is officially releasing — and to celebrate the Dutch imprint’s latest interpretation of the iconic sneaker, it has also released a film series titled The Wave. Drawing from the sneaker’s wavey design that reworks the mudguard,...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
sneakernews.com

Soft Pastels Land On An Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

When it comes to the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow, the safest bet is to expect the unexpected; the myriad of colors and textures the silhouette has been dressed in proves that the Air Force 1-variant’s colorways can get just as experimental as the deconstructed model itself. For its next arrangement, the Shadow gets touched with a mix of muted pastels for a lifestyle-friendly style.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Does Oversized Streetwear in Nike Jacket and Track Pants With Go-to Asics Sneakers

Bella Hadid proved yet again that nobody can pull off oversized street style like her when the model stepped out in NYC on Tuesday a few days after celebrating her 25th birthday. She paired a white graphic T-shirt with red and blue detailing with navy blue track pants. She threw an oversized navy blue button-up Nike jacket on top and carried a white canvas tote bag. She topped off her look with vintage-looking sunglasses. The runway star finished off the sporty look with black Asics Gel-Quantum Levitrack running sneakers that she wore a few times in London over the summer. The...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Patta x Nike To Drop Collaborative Air Max 1 "Monarch"

After much speculation, Nike and Patta have officially announced their collaborative Air Max 1 sneaker. Dubbed “Monarch,” the shoes are a reinterpretation of the OG silhouette with splashes of orange throughout. Arriving with a light gray mesh upper, the kicks feature white leather overlays and nubuck material on the wavy mudguards. The accent “Monarch” hue is spotted on the Swooshes, while Patta and Nike’s logos appear on a silver chain embellishment hanging from the lacing system.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Patta Unveils Nike Air Max 1 Collaboration With “Waves Not Cycles” Video

Teased for the better part of the past few months, Patta‘s upcoming Nike Air Max 1 — entitled “The Wave” — has finally been announced to the public. Arriving alongside a few apparel selections, the collaboration takes the classic silhouette and shines it through a visually abstract lens. The colorway...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Chicago Bulls-Themed Air Jordan 1 High Colorway Surface

Continuing its focus on Michael Jordan‘s first signature shoe, Jordan Brand is now rumored to be releasing the Air Jordan 1 High OG in a “Heritage” colorway. According to mockups from sneaker insiders Zsneakerheadz, the “Heritage” look is centered around a mix of “White/University Red/Black,” inspired by the tones of the Chicago Bulls. The shoe is believed to feature a white leather base accented by contrasting panels of bright red and choice hits of black. Rounding up the design of the shoe are pure white midsoles paired with red rubber outsoles continue the colors found on the upper.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Halloween”

Joining the far more outrageous Air Force 1 Experimental in the 2021 Halloween collection is the standard edition of the ’82 classic. In fact, it was always the Air Force 1 Low that led the way for the Swoosh’s annual efforts around the October’s end holiday, so it’s only fitting that the Air Force 1 Low gets rightfully included in what Nike has planned for this year. Tentatively scheduled to release on October 21st (barring any pesky postponements), the AF1 “Halloween” opts for a clean black leather upper with holiday-fitting oranges on the interior lining, nylon tongue, and the rubber outsole. Like the Dunk Low and AF1 Experimental, the Air Force 1 features the same pattern of creepy eyes staring into the void; this pattern truly pops out in the dark as it has glow-in-the-dark capabilities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Patta and Nike Reunite For a New Air Max 1 Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nike has teamed up with longtime collaborator Patta for a new collection and at the center...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Celebrates Hangul Day With Two Air Force 1 Low Colorways

To celebrate Hangul Day (October 9), is releasing two commemorative Air Force 1 Lows dressed in Korean text embroidery and traditional colors. The first sneaker is dressed in black leather uppers with Korean alphabet imprints decorating the toe box and lateral panels. The five colors featured on the sneaker are dotted across the geometric text and displayed clearly on the heel counter stripe, denoting the traditional Korean color spectrum known as Obangsaek. Gradient contrast stitching is found outlining the Nike Swoosh and midsoles, and additional gradient hues adorn the tongue tab branding. Below, a black midsole and white rubber outsole complete the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

A Kid’s Nike Air Max Plus 3 Appears In Grey, Black And Gold

The Nike Air Max Plus 3 hasn’t enjoyed the popularity of its predecessors, but it continues to deliver compelling colorways. For its latest proposition, the shoe has indulged in a grey, black and gold colorway. Synthetic paneling and its mesh base boast a muted silver makeup that allows for sun-reminiscent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Revealed: New Photos

Drake has been pushing his Nike NOCTA brand quite a bit as of late and fans are excited to see what he is going to produce next. After delivering numerous pieces of apparel, it has become clear that the NOCTA imprint will continue to have a lot of sway within Nike for years to come, which is some great news for all of the streetwear fans out there. Not to mention, NOCTA is expected to have some sneaker collabs soon, especially with all of the teasers that have been shown off as late.
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

Nike’s making more Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers

Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara has seemingly confirmed rumors of impending Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers by donning a pair of the unreleased shoes himself. Complete with the rapper’s reverse Swoosh, the newly surfaced design looks like a remix of Fragment, Nike, and Scott’s prior collaboration on the Jordan 1 Low.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Adds A Touch Of Vachetta Tan To Its Latest Colorway

The Nike Dunk Low continues to reign supreme, every colorway still very quick to sell out. And the releases to come will likely follow suit — especially this clean arrangement of white and what looks to be Vachetta Tan. Ostensibly popularized to rival Hender Scheme, the latter once dressed every...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy