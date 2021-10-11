Nike Air Max 97's Iconic Colorways Set to Return in 2022

Joining the far more outrageous Air Force 1 Experimental in the 2021 Halloween collection is the standard edition of the ’82 classic. In fact, it was always the Air Force 1 Low that led the way for the Swoosh’s annual efforts around the October’s end holiday, so it’s only fitting that the Air Force 1 Low gets rightfully included in what Nike has planned for this year. Tentatively scheduled to release on October 21st (barring any pesky postponements), the AF1 “Halloween” opts for a clean black leather upper with holiday-fitting oranges on the interior lining, nylon tongue, and the rubber outsole. Like the Dunk Low and AF1 Experimental, the Air Force 1 features the same pattern of creepy eyes staring into the void; this pattern truly pops out in the dark as it has glow-in-the-dark capabilities.

