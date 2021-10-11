Nike Air Max 97's Iconic Colorways Set to Return in 2022
Gearing up for its 25th anniversary of the Air Max 97, will be bringing back staple colorways of the silhouette such as the highly favored “Silver Bullet.”. Designed by Christian Tresser who took inspiration from the rippling effect caused by water dropping into a pond, the iconic wave-like uppers are formed with strips of 3M reflective overlays laying on top of a mesh base that continues onto the padded tongue for maximum comfort. As the visible Air cushioning evolved throughout the decades since it first saw the light of day on the Air Max 1, the Air Max 97 received the full-length visible Air unit which sits just above the outsole.hypebeast.com
