New Instagram Feature Will Urge Teenagers to "Take a Break" From the Platform

Instagram is set to introduce a new feature that will encourage teenagers to step back from the social media platform. Nick Clegg, Facebook VP of global affairs, stated during CNN’s State of the Union, “We’re going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is where our systems see that a teenagers is looking at the same content over and over again, and it’s content which may not be conducive to their well being, we will nudge them to look at other content.” He added that the new measure will be “called ‘take a break,’ where we will be prompting teens to just simply take a break from using Instagram.”