Rick Owens Releases Kid's Geobasket Sneakers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Fall/Winter 2021 “GETHSEMANE” collection of his eponymous label, Rick Owens has introduced offerings for children. Joining Rick Owen’s expansive footwear line are baby and kid’s iterations of the beloved Geobasket sneaker. Coming in “Milk” colorways with varying hits of black, the sneakers are smaller recreations of the full...

Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
manofmany.com

Sneaker News #41 – Billie Eilish’s Air Jordan Silhouette

Welcome to Sneaker News #41. This week, it’s all about collaborations led by Billie Eilish’s monochromatic take on the Nike Air Jordan 15. Elsewhere, sneaker master Sean Wotherspoon has delivered a distinctly outdoor shoe for adidas while Jeremy Scott has brought neon colour to the Forum. It’s also a big week for Air Jordan fans with plenty of new colourways adorning classic silhouettes. And if that’s not enough, there’s also a new YEEZY release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rick Owens
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Perfects Fall Styling in a Graphic T-Shirt, Plaid Trousers & ‘Flame’ Sneakers

Emma Roberts is embracing autumn fashion in her latest Instagram on Wednesday. The 30-year old actress partnered with Sandro in a sponsored post that highlights the latest duds from the French label’s fall collection. The caption reads, “Loving Fall in @sandroparis,” and shows Roberts lounging in a breezy porch setup dressed in a ’70s-inspired graphic t-shirt with “Love” written on it; her shirt, which retails for $100, came matched with checkered grey cropped trousers. On her feet, Roberts opts for the Parisian contemporary brand’s “Flame” dad sneakers comprised of mesh, neoprene and calfskin materials. These cool kicks will cost you a cool...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. In 2021, collaboration is still king in sneakers. And some of the sneaker world’s most notable collaborators are dropping off some new footwear this week.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Sacai x Clot x Nike LD Waffle, 'Championship Navy' Nike Dunk High, Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Sichona, and more. In 2021, collaboration is still king in sneakers. And some of the sneaker world’s most notable collaborators are dropping off some new footwear this week. Things kick off on Tuesday with...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Sneaker
anothermag.com

At Rick Owens, a Beautiful Marriage of Strength and Fragility

Never say Rick Owens isn’t a romantic. True, it’s not romance as we’re used to seeing it, but dissect the elements of his latest Spring/Summer 2022 show – his self-proclaimed bombastic return to Paris – and they’re practically Barbara Cartland. First off, there was the fuzz of delicate grey fog shrouding the sandstone parvis of the Palais de Tokyo, with its fountain (albeit drained) and reclining female statues. Then there were the tumbling jasmine leaves, collected from Owens’ terrace on the Venezia Lido, his base during the pandemic lockdowns, and hurled from the rooftop by Owens-clad figures. And then there was Michèle Lamy, Owens’ wife and muse, opening the show – the first time she has done so, to my memory. “There’s a brisk logic to the pursuit of beauty that has always appealed to me,” Owens wrote in his show notes. “And the endless honing and refining of creative signatures in those I have always admired. Focussing on that seemed like the right move.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Does Oversized Streetwear in Nike Jacket and Track Pants With Go-to Asics Sneakers

Bella Hadid proved yet again that nobody can pull off oversized street style like her when the model stepped out in NYC on Tuesday a few days after celebrating her 25th birthday. She paired a white graphic T-shirt with red and blue detailing with navy blue track pants. She threw an oversized navy blue button-up Nike jacket on top and carried a white canvas tote bag. She topped off her look with vintage-looking sunglasses. The runway star finished off the sporty look with black Asics Gel-Quantum Levitrack running sneakers that she wore a few times in London over the summer. The...
APPAREL
Footwear News

LaVar Ball Releases New Luxury Big Baller Brand Sneakers That Retail Up to $895

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of three basketball stars, announced his Big Baller Brand footwear and apparel label has released a luxury lifestyle sneaker collection designed by his middle son, LiAngelo Ball, who is signed to the G-League. His eldest son Lonzo plays for the Chicago Bulls and has a potential sneaker deal with Puma or Nike and younger brother LaMelo already has a deal with Puma. The new BBB sneakers feature Italian leather construction in four colorways. The “BBB Classic Whites” sneakers have a black heel cap and black BBB logo embossed on the outside of the shoe. The “Scorchin” style features...
NBA
Highsnobiety

YEEZY BSKTBL KNIT Sneaker Release Date Info

What We’re Saying: Kanye West has been keeping busy lately, with his chunky KNIT RNR on the way as well as his latest drop with GAP, and now the rapper has revealed his next YEEZY shoe dubbed the BSKTBL KNIT. As the name would suggest, the silhouette features an all-knitted...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

A Brief Study of Bella Hadid's Sneaker Game

When it comes to style, Bella Hadid has always been known to excel in the footwear department. With a couple of trainers from the Off-White™ x Nike collaborations signed by Virgil Abloh himself in her collection, coveted pairs including Travis Scott's Jordan 1s, and a pair of Lucien Clarke's Louis Vuitton trainers with a special signature, the supermodel's sneaker arsenal is one to envy. From the Swoosh, the model has worn classic Air Force 1s, Shox, Stussy's Air Zoom Spiridon, Dunks – you name it – and also fronted a Cortez campaign in 2017.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Bella Hadid's Under-$250 Sneakers Are Soon to Be the Next It Shoes

Up until recently, if you spotted sneakers in any fashion capacity, nine times out of 10, they were a pair from New Balance—either 990v5s or 550s. But after one too many sightings of a new, fresher-looking sneaker style on street style stars, runway models, and Instagram influencers alike, I'm beginning to think a changing of the guards is upon us. And of course, the charge is led by Bella Hadid.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themanual.com

Step Out in the Best Men’s High-Top Sneakers this Season for 2021

Fall calls for something a little bit different, something a bit tougher and more versatile on the footwear front. Fall calls for high-tops. Specifically, it calls for quality sneakers that blend comfort and classic looks with durability and an added flair to take on chilly, rainy autumn weather. The best...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Reebok Collaborates With Keith Haring’s Iconic Artwork on Sneakers That Pop

Reebok has tapped the artwork of Keith Haring for a collection featuring five different sneakers. Haring was a New York graffiti artist who rose to fame in the 1980s. His work is known for vibrant colors and animated imagery. Reebok’s lineup for the partnership, releasing on Oct. 22, include the Classic Leather, Classic Leather Legacy AZ, Club C, Club C Legacy and GL 6000 silhouettes. The Club C Legacy sneaker has a red leather upper with contrasting gray rubber midsole. The design displays the “Three Eyed Monster” drawing in black by Haring on the outside of the shoe. Gray shoelace eye...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

UNDEFEATED Links With Converse for a Two-Piece Chuck 70 Mid Collaboration

UNDEFEATED has gone heavy on the footwear collaborations throughout 2021, and after concluding the releases for its extensive “Dunk vs AF-1” Pack with Nike, the brand is now shifting gears and redirecting its attention back to its initiatives with Converse. The two linked up earlier this year for a duo of Chuck 70 His, but now both parties are expanding their catalog with a duo of Chuck 70 Mids that are covered in tiger camo patterns.
APPAREL

