Rick Owens Releases Kid's Geobasket Sneakers

Never say Rick Owens isn’t a romantic. True, it’s not romance as we’re used to seeing it, but dissect the elements of his latest Spring/Summer 2022 show – his self-proclaimed bombastic return to Paris – and they’re practically Barbara Cartland. First off, there was the fuzz of delicate grey fog shrouding the sandstone parvis of the Palais de Tokyo, with its fountain (albeit drained) and reclining female statues. Then there were the tumbling jasmine leaves, collected from Owens’ terrace on the Venezia Lido, his base during the pandemic lockdowns, and hurled from the rooftop by Owens-clad figures. And then there was Michèle Lamy, Owens’ wife and muse, opening the show – the first time she has done so, to my memory. “There’s a brisk logic to the pursuit of beauty that has always appealed to me,” Owens wrote in his show notes. “And the endless honing and refining of creative signatures in those I have always admired. Focussing on that seemed like the right move.”

