Legacy Spine Taps Maggio (Movers & Shakers)
Dr. Dominic Maggio, a neurosurgeon specializing in spinal surgery, has joined Legacy Spine & Neurological Specialists in Little Rock. Dr. Corey Costantino has joined Washington Regional in Fayetteville as a hospitalist. Costantino earned his medical degree from Oregon Health & Science University and completed an internal medicine residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, where he most recently served as an assistant professor of medicine.www.arkansasbusiness.com
