Fayetteville, AR

UA Works to Keep U.S. Competitive

By Arkansas Business Editors
Arkansas Business
 5 days ago

A worldwide semiconductor chip shortage has hobbled the auto industry and contributed to shortfalls in personal computers, appliances, gaming devices and more. So last week’s news that researchers at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville had been awarded a $17.9 million grant from the National Science Foundation intrigued us more than it might have previously. The money will be used to build and operate a semiconductor fabrication center.

