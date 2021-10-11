UA Works to Keep U.S. Competitive

The next natural step in the business plans of many foreign nationals and companies is to expand their operations to the United States by setting up a legal entity in order to avail themselves of the benefits of the U.S. market. Fortunately for foreign nationals, setting up a company in the United States does not require citizenship and therefore they are permitted to incorporate a business in the U.S. There are various reasons why non-U.S. citizens choose to set up their companies in the United States, including, but not limited to, access to stable banking services, the relatively low costs of setting up a company and a higher reputation associated with one set up in the U.S. Additionally, there are a number of key considerations such as the legal entity type to be used for the business, the state in which to incorporate and the requirement for work authorization to be able to manage the business.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO