Clinton School's Victoria DeFrancesco Soto Promotes Public Knowledge

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria M. DeFrancesco Soto is set to become dean of the University of Arkansas’ Clinton School of Public Service on Jan. 3, replacing the retired Skip Rutherford. She is now assistant dean at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas and a political analyst for NBC and Telemundo. Previously a teacher at Northwestern University and Rutgers, she will be the first Latina dean at a presidential institution.

