Johnny Manziel Was Fired Up Storming the Field After Texas A&M Knocked Off Alabama
Johnny Manziel watched Texas A&M’s walk-off win over Alabama Saturday night from a special spot on the sideline. And the former Aggie quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner showed his 1.7 million followers his view as A&M kicker Seth Small notched the 28-yard field goal on the game’s final play. It gave the Aggies the 41-38 win. It was a miracle in College Station. The last quarterback to pull off the Bama feat, was, you guessed it — Johnny Football.outsider.com
Comments / 1