Johnny Manziel Was Fired Up Storming the Field After Texas A&M Knocked Off Alabama

Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they were doing. Texas A&M shocked the college football world with a 41-38 victory over top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama on Saturday night at Kyle Field. It was the kind of game Aggie fans had envisioned for months, but after A&M struggled against weaker opponents and lost back-to-back games to Arkansas and Mississippi State, it didn’t seem possible. Throw in that A&M was missing key players with injuries and had another starter suspended, it seemed that if A&M covered the 18-point spread it would be a moral victory.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO