Johnny Manziel Was Fired Up Storming the Field After Texas A&M Knocked Off Alabama

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Johnny Manziel watched Texas A&M’s walk-off win over Alabama Saturday night from a special spot on the sideline. And the former Aggie quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner showed his 1.7 million followers his view as A&M kicker Seth Small notched the 28-yard field goal on the game’s final play. It gave the Aggies the 41-38 win. It was a miracle in College Station. The last quarterback to pull off the Bama feat, was, you guessed it — Johnny Football.

outsider.com

247Sports

Everything that Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher said after beating Alabama

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media tonight following the Aggies' come behind 41-38 win over number one and defending national champion Alabama. Fisher talked about how A&M blocked out the clutter following back to back to losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State to play its best game of the season and he paid tribute to the players and his assistants in how they conducted themselves in a way that made this win possible.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M pulls off another miraculous upset of top-ranked Alabama

Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they were doing. Texas A&M shocked the college football world with a 41-38 victory over top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama on Saturday night at Kyle Field. It was the kind of game Aggie fans had envisioned for months, but after A&M struggled against weaker opponents and lost back-to-back games to Arkansas and Mississippi State, it didn’t seem possible. Throw in that A&M was missing key players with injuries and had another starter suspended, it seemed that if A&M covered the 18-point spread it would be a moral victory.
wholehogsports.com

SEC roundup: Texas A&M walks off Alabama; Georgia whips Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 on Saturday night to end the Crimson Tide's winning streak at 19 games. The Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 SEC) had scored 21 straight points — capped by a TD...
KHOU

Texas A&M pulls off stunner over No. 1 Alabama, 41-38

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 to end the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games. Defending national champion Alabama had scored 21 straight points — capped by a TD reception and 2-point conversion grab...
FanSided

No doubt about it, Nick Saban’s coaching cost Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s coaching cost in the fourth quarter cost them a win against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide were undefeated when walking onto Kyle Field on Saturday night. Sure, they had a close call earlier in the season against Florida, but did anyone believe that the Crimson Tide would struggle against Texas A&M? Well, the Aggies proved the nation wrong.
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young gets message from Nick Saban before Alabama's game against Florida

The college football world keeps waiting for Bryce Young to look like a first-year starter. There has been no evidence of that happening anytime soon. The Alabama quarterback has been dominant in the Crimson Tide’s first 2-lopsided wins against Miami and Mercer by a combined score of 92-27. Young has looked explosive in those games but also very mature, which has been what stands out the most. Young doesn’t force passes or flee from the pocket too early. It’s as if he’s been a starter all along.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Turning to Caleb Williams doesn't make sense

Norman, Oklahoma was on pins and needles the entire way last night as Oklahoma faced off against West Virginia. The Sooners would win the game by a score of 16-13. It was not easy and it included a roller coaster of emotions. It’s fairly obvious to point out that the center of their issues was the Sooners’ offensive woes.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum calls Dabo Swinney a lousy loser: 'They're done for the season'

Paul Finebaum never seems to hold back when it comes to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. The latest comments came after Clemson lost to N.C. State on Saturday. “Dabo Swinney, for all of his charm, is a pretty lousy loser,” Finebaum said on the ESPN College Football Podcast. “Nobody wants to hear his wine, nobody really wants to hear him say whatever he says. He’s a good winner — well, he’s not even a good winner. But he’s a terrible loser.”
