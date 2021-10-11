CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

CORRECTED-China's yuan nears 1-month high on hopes of improving Sino-U.S. ties

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Corrects milestone in paragraph 10) SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The yuan touched a near one-month high against the dollar on Monday as weekend talks between senior Chinese and U.S. officials raised hopes the two sides may find ways to start ironing out a host of disputes. Currency traders said the market largely shrugged off broad dollar strength over expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering from next month, as investors focusing more on recent developments in Sino-U.S. relations. China said on Saturday it pressed the United States to eliminate tariffs in talks between the countries' top trade officials that Washington saw as a test of bilateral engagement between the world's biggest economies. Trade disputes between Beijing and Washington have been one of the key factors influencing the Chinese currency over the past few years. Rising expectations of a possible partial removal of U.S. trade tariffs lent support to the yuan, said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4479 yuan per dollar, 125 pips, or 0.2%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4604. It was the firmest since Sept. 16. The strengthened official guidance rate pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index to 100.09, the highest since Feb. 3, 2016, and up 5.54% so far this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4420 per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.4389, the strongest level since Sept. 16. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4376, 64 pips firmer than the previous late session close. A trader at a foreign bank said he expected the yuan strength to continue in the short term, but added that "if the trade surplus shrunk this month, or there would be no substantial improvements in the Sino-U.S. relations, the yuan could weaken." Meanwhile, tighter liquidity conditions in the onshore interbank money market following the PBOC's move to withdraw cash from the banking system also lent support to the yuan, according to traders. The PBOC withdrew the most cash on a net basis for the week since mid-February last week, and drained another 190 billion yuan via open market operations on Monday, bringing total net cash withdrawal to 510 billion yuan after the week-long holiday ended on Oct. 7. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market, considered one of the best indicators of general liquidity in China, rose to 2.1316% on Monday morning, the highest since Sept. 22. By midday, the global dollar index traded at 94.144, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.441 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4479 6.4604 0.19% Spot yuan 6.4376 6.444 0.10% Divergence from -0.16% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.41% Spot change since 2005 28.56% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.17 100.04 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 94.144 94.164 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.441 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6262 -2.69% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Is China’s Digital Yuan The Death Knell For Crypto?

China has just imposed another wave of regulation on cryptocurrency usage within the country. The crypto ban comes at the same time as the Chinese government’s roll-out of the Digital Yuan, its sovereign digital currency. China is not the only major economy eyeing a central bank digital currency, even if...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
theedgemarkets.com

Europe’s leaders struggle to reset China ties, with eyes on U.S.

(Oct 5): European leaders will try their best to avoid talking about China in public when they gather in Slovenia this week, but sharp disagreements over how to handle Beijing will plague the closed-door dinner Tuesday night. The dinner, which kicks off a two-day summit at a wooded estate outside...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Actions speak: China’s crypto ban may reveal digital yuan CBDC goals

Chinese regulatory authorities gave yet another shock to the cryptoverse by imposing a ban on all cryptocurrency transactions on Sept. 24. This measure came just as the market was beginning to recover from the government's June prohibition on cryptocurrency mining activities. The fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) that resulted from...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Agriculture is ‘unpredictable sector’ in Sino-U.S. trade, says Tai

The United States will press China to live up to its commitments in the “phase one” agreement, said U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai on Monday in unveiling the Biden administration’s “strategic vision for re-aligning trade policies toward China.” During a speech at a Washington think tank, Tai said agricultural trade was an “unpredictable sector” given Chinese willingness to intervene in the market.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

China stocks rise on strong services data, easing Sino-U.S. tensions

SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on Friday after a week-long national holiday, helped by encouraging service sector data and easing political tensions with the United States. The CSI300 index rose 1.1% to 4,918.45 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#U S Federal Reserve#Sino U S#Chinese#Greater China#Ocbc Bank#Pboc
Reuters

China's yuan firms on strong Sept export growth

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Wednesday, as data showed September export growth unexpectedly picked up, while investors awaited U.S. data due this week for more signals on when the Federal Reserve would taper its crisis-era bond buying programme. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint yuan rate at 6.4612 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4447. In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4509 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4456 at midday, 16 pips stronger than the previous late session close. China's exports in September rose 28.1% from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations, as solid global demand offset some of the pressure on factories from power shortages and a resurgence of domestic COVID-19 cases. Overnight, the dollar hit a one-year high on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its massive bond-buying program next month, and on concerns over soaring energy prices which would fuel inflation. Investors are waiting for U.S. Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday and retail sales data on Friday for further clues as to when the Fed might begin winding down stimulus. Three Fed policymakers on Tuesday said the economy has healed enough for the central bank to begin to withdraw its massive support. Separately, China said on Tuesday it will liberalise coal-fired power pricing to tackle a worsening energy crisis which has led to production curbs across various industries. Higher electricity prices may push up prices of Chinese exports to a certain extent in the medium term, and the resulting reduction in the trade surplus may place certain depreciation pressure on the renminbi exchange rate, investment bank CICC said. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 94.356, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4485 per dollar. The yuan market at 0420 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4612 6.4447 -0.26% Spot yuan 6.4456 6.4472 0.02% Divergence from -0.24% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.28% Spot change since 2005 28.41% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.12 99.97 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 94.356 94.523 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4485 -0.04% * Offshore 6.637 -2.65% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

U.S. concerned with China’s rising military activity near Taiwan

(Reuters) – The United States said it is concerned with China’s increasing military activity near Taiwan and added that China’s military pressure against Taiwan undermines regional peace and stability. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” a State Department spokesperson said on...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. envoy Sullivan to meet China's top diplomat amid high tensions

WASHINGTON/BEIJING, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser will hold talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland on Wednesday, upholding a pledge by both countries to boost communication amid a deepening strategic rivalry. The Zurich meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions between...
FOREIGN POLICY
thepaypers.com

Binance to shut down yuan trading after China's crypto ban

Binance is shutting down peer-to-peer trading of the yuan, closing one of the last workarounds for Chinese users after Beijing’s blanket ban on cryptocurrency transactions. The startup will also conduct checks and any users found in mainland China will only be allowed to withdraw funds from the platform. Binance is joining a slew of crypto businesses in making plans to completely leave China after regulators said in September 2021 crypto services and transactions of all kinds are banned. Rival exchange Huobi has said it will remove existing users based in the country by the year-end.
MARKETS
milwaukeesun.com

Bitcoin soars to 5-month high of nearly $55,000

The world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, edged close to $55,000 per coin on Thursday, reaching the highest level in almost five months amid bullish sentiment, gaining over 25% this month already. Bitcoin was trading at $54,770 at 6am GMT, up around 6% over the last 24 hours after 8.7% gains on...
STOCKS
Reuters

China's yuan flat after week-long holiday, Sino-U.S. relations in focus

SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped in early trade on Friday as investors returned from a week-long holiday to play catch-up with broad strength in the greenback, but signs of positive developments in Sino-U.S. relations limited its losses. The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies ahead of U.S. labour market data due later in the session, with the dollar index trading not far from its one-year high. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4604 per dollar, 250 pips or 0.39% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4854, the strongest level since Sept. 24. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4490 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4490 at midday, 10 pips weaker than the previous late session close last Thursday. Several currency traders said the dollar strength during the long Chinese holiday was offset by positive news on the relations between Beijing and Washington, while overall market sentiment had also improved. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, had their first face-to-face encounter this week since an unusually public and acrid airing of grievances in Alaska in March. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed in principle to hold a virtual meeting before the year's end. A trader at a Chinese bank said markets took the meetings as positive developments in the relations between the world's two largest economies, as souring bilateral ties have been one of the key factors influencing the yuan in the last few years. "The Chinese yuan is likely to rally moderately versus the dollar in the weeks ahead," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore. "The U.S. and China will likely revive the bilateral trade talks in the next three months, as the Phase 1 trade deal is set to expire at the end of this year." Earlier this week, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she hoped to hold discussions soon with Chinese counterparts. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 94.249 from the previous close of 94.181, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4525 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4604 6.4854 0.39% Spot yuan 6.449 6.448 -0.02% Divergence from -0.18% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.23% Spot change since 2005 28.34% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 99.97 99.95 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 94.249 94.181 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4525 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6382 -2.68% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
POLITICS
Reuters

China's yuan edges higher as focus shifts to c.bank loan moves

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China’s yuan inched higher against the dollar at the domestic close on Wednesday, as investors digested upbeat exports data and shifted focus to whether the central bank would roll over maturing medium-term loans later this week. Before the market opened, the People’s Bank of China...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy